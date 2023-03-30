Wellington bus drivers' wages boosted to $30 an hour

Transport Minister Michael Wood announces a $61 million Government effort to boost bus driver pay to $30 an hour for urban drivers and $28 an hour for regional drivers.

A wage boost is on the way for Wellington’s bus drivers after approval by the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The bump will see wages increase to $30 per hour in cities and $28 per hour in Wairarapa and Kāpiti, an increase of between $1 and $3 for drivers.

In the midst of a bus driver shortage leading to frequent cancellations and packed commuter buses, Greater Wellington has moved quickly to access the funding package announced last year by Transport Minister Michael Wood.

“This is a bunch of money from the Government that didn’t land out of thin air, it came as a consequence of a lot of nagging, a lot of pushing, a lot of leadership,” said the council’s chairperson, Daran Ponter.

Half of the $2.2 million cost of the wage hike will come from the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund, which allocated $61m to addressing the bus driver shortage. The pay rise, once the agreements are signed by operators and unions, will be backdated to April 1.

Greater Wellington had been taking action on driver wages since it introduced a living wage requirement in 2021, Ponter said, by getting involved in the previously “sacrosanct” relationship between bus operators and drivers that the council had been told to avoid.

The council would now consider how wage increases could be easier in future without “many moving parts” as were involved in the current boost.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Metlink is plagued by packed buses and delays at the moment, as a result of the nationwide bus driver shortage. (File photo)

“I like the idea of indexing, I think that would make all of our lives a lot easier,” Ponter said.

Councillor Thomas Nash said the pay increase was not only about increasing recruitment and addressing the shortage, but showing current drivers that they were valued by Metlink.

“Obviously we hope to have an impact on driver retention and recruitment. I suppose that’s not why we’re doing it, to me.

“Why we’re doing it is we value drivers and we recognise that over a period of time there has been an insufficient demonstration of how much we value drivers. This is part of correcting that.”

Wages were only “one piece of the puzzle” for increasing the number of bus drivers, and the regional council would turn its focus to working conditions as well, Nash said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Daran Ponter, chairperson of Greater Wellington, says indexing wages in future would make driver pay increases easier. (File photo)

Drivers have previously raised concerns about inadequate toilets along their routes.

Councillor Ros Connolly said the wage increase was an “exciting development” but there was a “bit of sadness” that Greater Wellington hadn’t forcefully pushed for better driving conditions.

“I can tell you now that having to use a portaloo on a building site is not an acceptable standard and the fact that bus drivers are still having to do that is not okay. We need to be moving on that.”

Councillor Chris Kirk-Burnnand said bus drivers were the biggest workforce employed by the council and needed “assurances that they will be looked after in an enduring manner”.

The council needed to rebuild the trust and reliability by treating bus drivers fairly, he said.