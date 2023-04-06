Concerns raised at sale of 'disturbing' Nazi military memorabilia and replicas

The collection for sale in Dunbar Sloane’s upcoming “Militaria” auction includes at least 30 listings for items which have a Swastika on them.

The auction of at least 30 pieces of Nazi military memorabilia and replicas including one with the infamous 'Death's Head' emblem for those who administered Nazi concentration camps has been questioned by the Jewish Council.

The collection for sale in Wellington auction house Dunbar Sloane’s upcoming Militaria auction, which came from one estate, includes a range of military items including medals, badges, swords, guns and letters across multiple wars spanning from the 1800s to the Vietnam War.

However, it is at least 30 listings for items which have a swastika on them, one with SS bolts symbolising the Schutzstaffel and the infamous 'Death's Head' emblem for those who administered Nazi concentration camps, that have raised concerns.

Juliet Moses​, of the NZ Jewish Council, said it was hard to understand why such a reputable auction house wanted to sell replicas. That many of the items were replicas was “more troubling” and “disturbing” to her, as there was a degree of historic value to originals.

READ MORE:

* Auction house owner defends decision to sell Nazi memorabilia

* Nazi flags and badges sold at Nelson auction despite protests

* Nazi memorabilia auction plan in Nelson sparks concern

* Mixed reactions to auction that includes Nazi memorabilia

* Nazi flags: glorifying evil or remembering war?



Auctioneer and owner Dunbar Michael Sloane​ defended the auction, saying the company had held many auctions with similar items from World War II and never received any complaints.

The more than 100-year-old auction house applied discretion in which pieces it accepted and did not allow for “overtly Nazi” items, Sloane said. Their buyers were “military collectors” and not “fanatics”.

“It’s not like we’re doing nothing about it,” he said. "There’s a lot of stuff we don’t take in, like Nazi flags which were from the Nazi Party – period pieces.”

Sloane said they turned away Nazi memorabilia or items associated with “Jewish suffering” and the Nazi Party itself.

One item included SS bolts symbolising the Schutzstaffel.

He said there were other items in the auction lot – including British, America, Russian, Chinese and Japanese militaria – and questioned where a line would be drawn.

Swastikas were used during World War II on many items not associated with the ideology of the Nazi Party so were not considered Nazi memorabilia, he said.

“We do our best to cull the overtly Nazi memorabilia, but we have to take a balanced approach.”

While Nazi symbols are not illegal in New Zealand, Moses felt most understood swastikas were a symbol of “revulsion and hatred” and were “distressing” to many communities persecuted by the Nazi regime.

She hoped whoever bought them understood and respected the history rather than using it for “glorification”.

“We know Nazi ideology hasn’t gone away. It’s probably been experiencing a resurgence.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF/Stuff Auctioneer Dunbar Michael Sloane, said the auction house applied discretion and rejected overtly Nazi memorabilia. (File photo)

Sloane, who had not seen the auction catalogue himself before being contacted by Stuff, confirmed some items were later removed after being deemed inappropriate.

He was also open to hearing concerns raised about particular items and would consider removing them, he said.

Sloane acknowledged the auction house did not always have the expertise or resources to identify such items and there was no guidance.

His concern was what happened to items turned away by the auction house.

“The trouble is we have no idea what happens when we hand it back to them. We don’t have the jurisdiction to say we’ll throw them away because we won’t sell them.”