Year-long $3.5m review into police conduct at Parliament occupation imminent

On day 23 of the anti-mandate occupation, police moved in to clear tents and remove protesters from Parliament grounds and Molesworth Street.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will release the findings of its inquiry into police operations during the protest and occupation of Parliament grounds last year on Thursday.

The 23-day protest, which started on January 8 and went until March 2 last year, was led by group opposed the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates but quickly grew to incorporate other fringe and disenfranchised causes. It came to a riotous end when police moved in and ejected the occupiers.

The authority received nearly 2000 complaints regarding police conduct, interviewed more than 350 people and needed an extra month to finish the inquiry.

It asked for $3.5 million to investigate the allegations made from the occupation.

Those interviewed included protesters, police, and other key parties, including former prime minister Jacinda Ardern, former speaker of the house Trevor Mallard, and former Wellington mayor Andy Foster.

The amount of information to analyse was so vast, an additional month was needed to finish the report, Authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said. The report will now be released on Thursday.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Independent Police Conduct Authority received nearly 2000 complaints regarding police conduct relating to the occupation. (File photo)

More than 1800 police staff were seconded to Wellington for the occupation, with more than $3.7m spent on the operation, not including personnel costs. It does include costs such as accommodation, staff expense claims, food, towing, airfares and vehicles, venues and helicopter hire.

During the 23 days of the occupation, 86 police were injured.

More than 300 people were arrested in relation to the occupation – of those, 172 people have had charges withdrawn, 30 people got diversion, and 26 pleaded guilty.