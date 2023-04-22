Wellington mayor's first six months: No sign yet of the promised transformation

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is six months into the job, but so far it’s business as usual. (File photo)

Erin Gourley is a Stuff reporter covering Wellington City Council

ANALYSIS: Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau stormed into the job six months ago with a landslide victory, promising to transform the city and the council.

A relative unknown, the former Green Party staffer beat two high profile politicians, crediting her win to an “awesome” grassroots campaign and a city desperate for change.

It would be impossible to transform a city in six months. But since taking up the job, Whanau hasn’t led the council to any big decisions so far. It’s business as usual, aside from a revamp of the mayoral office’s communication style and a focus on relationship-building within the council and with the Government.

“It's time we stop trying to be a little city, cool or otherwise. Let's be a city of impact,” she told businesses at a Chamber of Commerce event shortly after her election.

READ MORE:

* Delay a concern to Wellington mayor in Three Waters reset

* The slogan that embarrassed a Wellington councillor

* New Wellington City Council trying to shake the 'dysfunctional' label



Hamstrung by the rising cost of pretty much everything, the council has stuck to the budget set by a previous council in the long-term plan, continuing on a slow path towards its goals.

The continuing roll-out of the cycleway network, likely to be the most contentious issue, was decided by previous councils.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s preferred light rail option was agreed to last year.

Large infrastructure projects like the sludge minimisation facility and building projects like Te Matapihi were voted through by the previous council.

The limited room to manoeuvre has its advantages – Whanau can celebrate projects like Tākina, without accepting responsibility for the flashy convention centre that some have criticised as a white elephant.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Tory Whanau is Wellington's new mayor after a landslide win on October 8. Here she celebrates the win but she has been greeted to office with a raft of issues. (Video first published on October 8).

In terms of council process, it may be wise not to suddenly attempt the council overhaul Auckland is seeing. Rather than rocking the boat, Whanau may be waiting to make the big changes and signal a change in direction in the long-term plan.

In the meantime, she is dealing with pushback from many of the independent councillors who are stressed about finances and the city’s 12.3% rates rise for the year, even in light of the business as usual approach to the budget.

Cracks starting to show

Whanau’s major campaign promise was unity and a change in approach from the division and bickering which plagued last term. Her oft-cited example was her work as the Green Party’s chief of staff, bridging the gaps in a coalition with Labour and NZ First.

The campaign for unity started well, with the mayor meeting with individual councillors to find common ground. Support for the arts and creativity is an area where even the most fiscally focused councillors are willing to stretch the budget, with a small boost included as one of the few variations in this year’s budget.

But the cracks are starting to show. Independent councillors pushed back when it came to selecting a vision statement for the annual plan – a seemingly inconsequential detail around some buzzwords that identify a focus for the city.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Tory Whanau at her inauguration, where she spoke about her goal to transform Wellington into a city of impact. (File photo)

Councillors from the other side of the table saw it as a defining moment and felt they hadn’t been listened to outside of meetings, with councillor Sarah Free saying she was “embarrassed” by the slogan put forward by Whanau.

Next year’s long-term plan is the defining piece of this council term, and will be harder to sell to the public if the mayor doesn’t have the support of half the council.

But Whanau may be confident she can sell the plan to the city without all councillors on board, with her own communications strategy already in play.

This year she’s started posting a series of videos on Instagram account where she speaks directly about issues affecting the city, including the Government’s decision to delay three waters.

She’s been quick to respond to broader local government issues, sending an invite to Aucklanders to move to Wellington after Wayne Brown’s budget cuts were announced.

On Instagram she also highlights her support for events around the city like the Newtown Festival and CubaDupa, highlighting the good things in the city.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Tory Whanau at a council meeting, 100 days into her term as mayor. (File photo)

But when it came to the falling street lamp saga, the latest example of Wellington's infrastructure problems, there was silence.

Whanau provided written statements to media, but did not appear at the press conference. Nor did she address the problem on social media.

She could have reassured the public the situation was being handled and staff were being held accountable by representatives. Instead it was left to council staff to front up and explain what went wrong and who knew what when.

It could have been a test of the mayoralty, but Whanau avoided it.

With no big decisions locked in yet, it’s all care, no responsibility – but that will change over the next six months as the council makes choices about the city’s future.