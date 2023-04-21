Supermarket giant threatens legal action over Wellington cycleways

An example of a protected cycle lane on Tinakori Rd, part of the city’s bike network. (File photo)

Supermarket giant Foodstuffs is threatening legal action if plans for a Wellington cycleway go ahead unaltered, its lawyer told the city council.

Foodstuffs North Island, part of the supermarket giant which owns New World, Pak’n’Save, Four Square, Liquorland and Gilmours, sent its lawyer along to the normally low-key cycleway hearings at the council on Thursday.

Stephen Quinn told the Regulatory Processes Committee that Foodstuffs wanted changes to the plans because of the effect on traffic, especially around the location of the cycleway planned for Molesworth St.

“Such is the significance of this issue to Foodstuffs and its operation, that if we can’t get to the point where that’s changed, the only option that Foodstuffs has got is to look to its legal remedies.”

The Thorndon and Kilbirnie routes will form the next part of Wellington City Council’s bike network, which aims to eventually span 166km of the city with safer, separated cycleways.

The changes proposed by council include more pedestrian crossings, different traffic flows, slower speed limits, shared paths, and removing some car parks to make room for the changes.

Last year it was businesses in the car industry who took legal action against the council, successfully halting construction on the Newtown cycleway before the case was settled out of court.

Supplied Foodstuffs wants the Thorndon cycleway along Molesworth Street to move to the left-hand side of the road.

Now it’s supermarkets who are considering a legal challenge against the Wellington City Council’s bike network – but the council has changed its process since the Newtown case, with more consultation and hearings on the proposals.

Quinn asked the committee to pause the cycleways until further traffic analysis could be completed and said there had been “red flags”.

Foodstuffs owns two supermarkets – Thorndon New World and Pak’n’Save Kilbirnie – on the planned cycleway routes.

The company should have been specifically consulted because it owned the largest and most-traffic generating business on each of the respective routes, Quinn told the committee members.

Instead the council had approached the owners of the individual franchises and had “superficial” discussions, but had not approached the supermarket giant itself.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Part of the council’s proposal is to change the exit from Pak’n’Save Kilbirnie to left-turn only. (File photo)

Foodstuffs wants the Thorndon cycleway along Molesworth Street to move to the left-hand side of the road, to avoid the supermarket entrance. Council staff had planned it for the right-hand side so cyclists didn’t have to cross traffic at the motorway onramp.

In Kilbirnie, Foodstuffs was not happy with the proposed left-turn only exit from Pak’n’Save on Onepu Rd.

At both locations they had concerns with the removal of on-street parking, with Quinn saying it would put pressure on the private supermarket car parks and require more enforcement.

Spokesperson for Foodstuffs, Emma Wooster, said safe and accessible cycling infrastructure was important, but the submission “outlines what we consider to be both a safer way of designing the cycleway and one that will continue to support local businesses”.

Last month Thorndon New World hosted stands and posters promoting an anti-cycleway meeting hosted by the Thorndon Residents’ Association, but denied the supermarket was taking a stance on the cycleway.

Hundreds of submitters are scheduled to speak to the committee about the cycleway plans, with hearings on the plans continuing on Friday and Monday.