30kph to become the default speed limit on Wellington streets

The plan to drop Wellington’s speed limits to 30kph is back on track. (File photo)

A plan to make 30kph the default speed limit on Wellington roads is back on track, with the council to vote on it on Thursday.

Speed limits would drop to 30kph on all local streets, while a few major arterial streets would remain at 40kph and even fewer would remain at 50kph. The first round of speed limit decreases is planned for June next year, but the finer details won’t be confirmed until public consultation and hearings.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau supports the plan. “It’s a bit of a no-brainer – what is more important, the safety of our children and pedestrians, or an inconvenience to someone’s trip? For me, I’m always going to go down the safety route.”

State highways are managed by Waka Kotahi rather than the council, so the change does not apply to those major roads and motorways.

The plan was driven by Waka Kotahi’s requirement for lower speeds around schools, but the high density of schools in the city would make streets safer for everyone, she said.

“Around some of our really tight streets where we’re looking at an increase in cycleways and cycling we’ve got to be a lot more cautious around people,” Whanau said.

“When you look at the bigger picture, the survival rate is just 20% when a pedestrian is hit by a vehicle at 50kph compared to 90% survival at 30kph.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Matthew Noon says speed limits should be dropped to 30kph or 40kph in urban areas to save lives. (First published September 21, 2022)

The lower speeds might be “a hassle” for some, but safety was the priority.

Councillor Tamatha Paul was last year critical of a “very embarrassing” meeting about an earlier version of the plan where councillors proposed a series of amendments and the paper was delayed. She will move the draft speed management plan at Thursday’s Kōrau Tūāpapa Environment and Infrastructure meeting.

“These changes are long overdue having been delayed by the last council. I’m glad that this council will take the brave step towards making our streets safer.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Speed limits would drop to 30kph on all local streets.

But lower speed limits were not all that was needed for road safety, she said.

“Changing the speed limit doesn’t mean a whole lot without traffic-calming measures and good urban planning so that’s where we need to do the mahi.”

Iona Pannett, who ran the meetings about the plan in the previous council term, said there was a “great amount of work needed” from council to make vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and cyclists, safer on Wellington’s streets.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Currently speed limits around the city are variable, with lower speed limits like this 40kph zone on Oriental Pde. (File photo)

The speed management plan remained a “landmark piece of policy work”, she said. The cost-benefit ratio presented to councillors was 7.7, meaning that for every dollar spent on the speed changes, there would be a return of $7.70.

Over the next five years the council’s cost of implementing the lower speed limits is estimated at $8 million.

“We have tolerated death and injury on our roads for far too long and [the plan is] about reversing this,” Pannett said.

Once the draft plan is approved by council the next step will be a public consultation period from May to June of this year, followed by hearings in August for those who want to speak to the council. There will be a major advertising campaign to engage the public in the process, council papers show.

The first lot of speed limit changes around 31 schools are expected next year, while the rest of the speed limit decreases are required by 2027.