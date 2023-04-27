Watch: The bus-only upgrade of Wellington's inner city streets

Courtenay Place is upgraded with greenery, wide footpaths, bike lanes and bus only access in this visualisation from Let's Get Wellington Moving.

New flythrough videos released by Let’s Get Wellington Moving show plans for Wellington’s centre city taking shape in response to the public feedback received last year.

The Golden Mile programme will pedestrianise and redesign the stretch of central Wellington streets from the Embassy theatre down to Parliament. There will be no vehicles allowed on the Golden Mile except buses and those with a special permit from 7am to 9pm.

Greater Wellington councillor Thomas Nash said the plans showed the “Wellington’s biggest urban form transformation in my lifetime”.

“People will be saying, ‘I can’t believe we didn’t do it earlier’.”

From a regional council perspective, Nash said the bus-only streets with bus stops spread further apart would make the flow of Metlink’s bus fleet easier and more efficient in the central city.

The next step for the project is a vote on traffic resolutions by the Wellington City Council in June, and construction is likely to start in late 2023 or early 2024.

The latest Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) plans show a new bike and e-scooter lane along Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay, as well as widened footpaths and raised pedestrian crossings. On-street car parks will be removed to make way for the changes.

LGWM/Supplied An artist’s impression of Lambton Quay next to Midland Park, with the new bus only street and a bike path.

Nash said the designs were both “beautiful and effective”, forming a “linear park” as well as a transport route.

With increased footpath space, people can spill out onto the footpath. “The slightly bleak atmosphere after work, in that area down the end of Lambton Quay, might become more vibrant.”

LGWM was currently being criticised for not doing a lot, but once these works started up that would all change, he said. “Soon it will be, ‘woah it’s doing a lot’.”

There will also be a permit system for authorised vehicles to access shops and businesses along the Golden Mile, but this will mainly take place at off-peak times.

LGWM Lambton Quay is upgraded with greenery, wide footpaths, bike lanes and bus only access in this visualisation from Let's Get Wellington Moving.

Drivers can apply for a permit to access the streets with a reason – if they are a delivery vehicle or someone with a private carpark along the street, for example.

But mobility passes will not give drivers access to the permits. Instead, mobility parks will be located on the cul-de-sac side streets bordering on the Golden Mile. Taxis and rideshares will have to use these streets to drop off passengers as well.

Public feedback was taken on board in developing the plans, with 2500 comments left on the interactive map used to refine the design.

Sarah Gardner, LGWM’s programme director, said the vision was “to have a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys”.

Construction on the Golden Mile, due to start at the end of the year, would help to make that vision real, she said.

LGWM is now seeking feedback on the detailed traffic resolutions for the Golden Mile project.