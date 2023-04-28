Police say death a possibility at Restore Passenger Rail protests

Police say they would not be surprised if someone died during a Restore Passenger protest and urged the activists to consider legal demonstrations.

A Police Support Unit was diverted onto dealing with Restore Passenger Rail after police were made aware protests would be taking place in April, Wellington District operations support manager Inspector Nick Thom said. “We didn't have exact dates or times, but we did know that they were coming in at some point.”

Previous Restore Passenger Rail demonstrations have played havoc with traffic over the past months, with protesters blocking the Terrace Tunnel, Transmission Gully and Adelaide Rd near the Basin Reserve roundabout, the latest of which blocked a southbound off-ramp of State Highway 1 into Wellington near Aurora Terrace.

When asked whether he thought there could be a serious injury or a death, Thom said any time people wanted to protest on a motorway he was concerned that could be a possibility.

“Obviously they're protesting where it's 100km speed limit, and therefore traffic can be moving at high speeds. And so I do see that as a serious possibility.”

While it was impossible to predict, Thom said he would not be surprised if there were more protests. He encouraged protesters to find a lawful way to conduct their protests that didn’t block roads.

“I’d encourage the public that if they have information about upcoming protests to ring police on the 105 number, and pass that information on. I'd also encourage the public, that although they're frustrated, and I sympathise with that, please do not take matters into their own hands and to call the police.”

The Police Support Unit was made up of a rotating roster of 24 staff, with eight to 10 staff used for the protests. The unit was ready to respond immediately to any protests between 7am and 9am.

Thom said up to 10 officers were on call to reopen blocked roads and unglue any protesters. Response time was up to 15 minutes removing the protesters from the road.

“Whilst it doesn’t have an effect on day-to-day policing, police could be out doing other preventative duties they no longer have time for because they’re policing this protest.”

Thom said that on Wednesday, police were able to stop a planned protest on Johnsonville Rd before it began.

Officers were out on patrol and, recognising people who had been involved in previous protests, stepped in before they had a chance to occupy the road.

“Obviously, being engaged with that group, inroads were subsequently made and the protest didn't go ahead that day.”

When asked about the perceived seriousness of the charges, with a maximum of 14 years’ imprisonment applicable for the charge of endangering transport, Thom said police regarded the protesters’ actions as serious incidents that were “quite dangerous” to the public and certainly within the grounds of endangering transport.

“We’re always looking at ways to improve our response and we would love to be able to prevent these protests, but a certain amount of responsibility lies with the protesters themselves.

“Police recognise the lawful right to protest, however actions like these endanger both those involved and the wider public.”

Restore Passenger Rail is a climate action group which formed last year with a goal to see the Government commit to restoring passenger rail to the extent it was in 2000, with affordable and accessible services aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.