Crowded trains, long waits and full platforms as commuters head into city

A passenger told 1News the woman received abuse this morning after KiwiRail dropped speed limits and slashed the train schedule in half.

Delayed track maintenance cuts Wellington train timetable by half

Thousands of commuters affected by reduced service

Metlink asks people to work from home if possible

Transport Minister Michael Wood has called KiwiRail to a “please explain” meeting

Nā te tārewa o te tapitapi ara tereina i haurua ai te wātaka tereina a Pōneke

E hia mano ngā kiritaki e pāngia nei e te ratonga whāiti

Kua tonoa ngā tāngata e Metlink kia mahi i te kāinga ina taea ana

Kua tono te Minita Ikiiki Michael Wood i a KiwiRail ki tētahi hui “whakamārama”

Train commuters struggled to get into the capital on Monday morning due to significantly reduced train capacity, as KiwiRail scrambles to complete vital checks of the region’s tracks.

On a crowded Porirua station just after 9am, St Patrick’s College student Leon Peniata said the train disruptions meant he would likely be two hours late for school.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Commuters line the platform at Porirua.

“It’s a waste of my time,” he said. The trains occasionally disrupted his morning commute but it was never this bad.

Passengers at Takapu Rd railway station in Tawa said they had been waiting to get on a train for over an hour. Many had opted to get a taxi or drive in to the city, one waiting passenger said. A packed train finally arrived at 8.40am with a train conductor hopping off the train urging passengers to “try any other door, there’s only room for me on this one.”

One commuter in the Hutt Valley told Stuff it was “worse than you could have imagined”.

She said by 7am the Hutt Line was packed by Taita and at a crowded Waterloo station passengers were left behind.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff A sign at Wellington Railway station warns of reduced train timetables.

Every day 182 services will be cancelled, a timetable reduction of 49%. Even more services will be cancelled on Friday, with 194 trips dropped from the timetable.

Julia Harris travelled into the city on the Wairarapa line on Monday morning which was unaffected by cancellations.However, she said the train was packed with passengers from other routes.

“It’s severely overcrowded because of the people who need to get into town and have had their normal services cancelled so they’re grabbing whatever train they can,” Harris said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Passengers at Takapu Rd railway station in Tawa said they had been waiting to get on a train for over an hour.

Meanwhile on the roads, traffic on State Highway 1 southbound to Wellington was backed up past Tawa about 8.50am.

The situation has sparked concerns at the highest levels, with Transport Minister Michael Wood calling in KiwiRail for a meeting in the Beehive on Monday to get an explanation on what has occurred and the plan to fix it.

Metlink was forced to rush out reduced timetables after Kiwirail announced its only rail inspection car was broken in Auckland, leading to a 70kph blanket speed reductions starting Monday as Wellington’s train line inspections became overdue.

Due to “unforeseen technical issues” with the track evaluation car, KiwiRail could not do the necessary inspections on the Kāpiti Line at the start of May when it was due. It was also due to assess the Hutt Valley and Wairarapa Lines by May 7.

1 NEWS Wellington’s transport service Metlink is furious, saying Kiwirail’s holding the North Island rail network hostage.

The updated timetables show trains will run every half hour during the day and every hour late in the evening or early in the morning.

The reduced timetables apply to the Kāpiti, Johnsonville and Hutt Valley lines, with the Wairarapa line running as normal.

The Melling line is entirely cancelled for the week, but shuttle buses will be available as a replacement.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain encouraged people to work from home if they had the flexibility and to check Metlink’s app and website for the latest updates on their commute.

Whangarei Leader//Whangarei Leader Technical issues with a track evaluation car, pictured, means Wellington rail services are speed restricted from Monday. (File photo)

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said he was aiming to have the assessments completed across the entire Wellington Metro network by May 5.

“Once the TEC assessments are complete, we will be able to lift the 70km/h blanket speed restriction on the Kāpiti Line and avoid the need to place blanket speed restrictions on any other lines in Wellington,” Sivapakkiam said.

KiwiRail ran the track evaluation car every four months on the Wellington network to carry out exact measurements of the tracks to make sure they were safe and comply with engineering standards.