Staff give out free lollies at Wellington train station as disruption to last two more days

A passenger told 1News the woman received abuse this morning after KiwiRail dropped speed limits and slashed the train schedule in half.

Delayed track maintenance cuts Wellington train timetable by half

Thousands of commuters affected by reduced service

Metlink asks people to work from home if possible

Transport Minister Michael Wood has called KiwiRail to a “please explain” meeting

Nā te tārewa o te tapitapi ara tereina i haurua ai te wātaka tereina a Pōneke

E hia mano ngā kiritaki e pāngia nei e te ratonga whāiti

Kua tonoa ngā tāngata e Metlink kia mahi i te kāinga ina taea ana

Kua tono te Minita Ikiiki Michael Wood i a KiwiRail ki tētahi hui “whakamārama”

Metlink staff were on the platforms at Wellington's train station handing out advice on how to get home - and free lollies.

Though crowds did form on the platforms, most commuters boarded their trains within ten minutes.

Trains were arriving at the station and as passengers departed, a new crowd of passengers would board immediately, waiting in the carriages for the train to depart.

Passengers having to wait on the platforms were few and far between.

The network operator has said Wellington’s trains will be back to normal by Thursday but there are still two days of reduced service to go.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain warned that passengers were not out of the woods yet.

“We have still got Tuesday and Wednesday’s reduced services to get through,” she said.

Every day of the disrupted service will see 182 services cancelled, a timetable reduction of 49%.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Commuters line the platform at Porirua.

Metlink was forced to rush out the reduced timetables after Kiwirail announced its only rail inspection car was broken in Auckland, leading to a 70kph blanket speed reductions starting Monday as Wellington’s train line inspections became overdue.

Due to “unforeseen technical issues” with the track evaluation car, KiwiRail could not do the necessary inspections on the Kāpiti Line at the start of May when it was due. It was also due to assess the Hutt Valley and Wairarapa Lines by May 7.

After initially saying there would be speed restrictions during the month of May, Kiwirail is now expected to finish its inspections by Wednesday after it was able to fix its specialist rail car.

Gain said Metlink had been monitoring the performance of the Wellington commuter network and was adding two extra services over Tuesday and Wednesday as a result.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff A sign at Wellington Railway station warns of reduced train timetables.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam apologised to commuters.

“We are working as hard as we can to get the work done, so that services can return to normal as quickly as possible.”

The situation has sparked concerns at the highest levels, with Transport Minister Michael Wood calling in KiwiRail for a meeting in the Beehive on Monday to get an explanation on what has occurred and the plan to fix it.

1 NEWS Wellington’s transport service Metlink is furious, saying Kiwirail’s holding the North Island rail network hostage.

The Government has now launched a rapid review into KiwiRail after major travel disruption in Wellington.

“The disruption of Wellington train services this week is not good enough and follows other similar instances of service disruptions to commuters on KiwiRail’s network,” Wood said.

“The review will inquire whether KiwiRail is appropriately focused on the delivery of reliable commuter services, if KiwiRail’s engagement with stakeholders regarding this breakdown was adequate, and what changes are needed to prevent reoccurrence.”

The reduced timetables apply to the Kāpiti, Johnsonville and Hutt Valley lines, with the Wairarapa line running as normal.

The Melling line is entirely cancelled for the week, but shuttle buses will be available as a replacement.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain encouraged people to work from home if they had the flexibility and to check Metlink’s app and website for the latest updates on their commute.