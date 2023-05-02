Upmarket food court to 'inject new life' into Wellington hospitality scene

The underground space on Willis St was previously the Taste on Willis food court.

A new food court and entertainment precinct is opening in Wellington at the underground site previously occupied by Taste on Willis.

Willis Lane will include Holey Moley minigolf and Archie Brothers bowling and arcade games , which were previously not available in Wellington.

Alongside the entertainment activities will be already popular food and drink brands, including Duck Island ice cream and Nam Nam food.

“This new destination is an opportunity to showcase a range of local vendors and new-to-market concepts, get Wellingtonians excited about dining out, and, most importantly, inject Wellington's hospitality scene with new life,” said Scott Pritchard, chief executive of Precinct Properties.

Several popular Auckland food brands will open their first Wellington shops in the new space, with Foo Du dumplings and Behemoth Brewing Company signing on for vendor spots in the food court.

“Wellington has always been known for its vibrant hospitality industry and we want to play a part in rejuvenating it after such a challenging few years,” Pritchard said.

Precinct Properties/Supplied The design of the new space is inspired by railway stations and industrial buildings in New York.

Auckland restaurateur David Lee – of Pōni in Commercial Bay, Aigo in Ponsonby and the Candy Shop in Newmarket – will open a new fried chicken shop, Crack Chicken, at the food court.

Lee said Crack Chicken would offer a blend of Nashville and Korean-style fried chicken along with a broad range of hot dogs, burgers and snacks.

“I think it’s going to be a really busy spot, it’s a great location,” he said. “Wellingtonians are very open-minded and they’ve been waiting for something new.”

The arcade and minigolf games would help to make the space a destination and draw customers in on the weekends, which would be helpful for the food businesses, Lee thought.

Building owner Precinct Properties, also the owner of Auckland’s Commercial Bay, has been upgrading the food court underneath the AON Tower on Willis St since 2020, with plans by interior designer Paul Izzard.

Precinct Properties/Supplied The new Willis Lane food court will include bars, restaurants and arcade games.

The space includes winding tunnels, exposed brick and vaulted archways which take inspiration from railway stations and repurposed industrial buildings in New York.

“[Izzard] has created an incredibly exciting space that blends our learnings from Commercial Bay with the best of Wellington's iconic contemporary style,” said Pritchard.

The 4000sqm site has space for 14 food, drink and entertainment options, with about half the space going towards minigolf and arcade games.

The media statement touted the new space as a hub of activity for families, corporate events and late-night revellers.

Willis Lane is scheduled to open in July this year, with additional vendors to be announced in the lead-up to opening.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the 4000sqm site was 400sqm. (Amended May 2, 2023, 11am)