Wellington commuters face second day of disruption

The breakdown of a critical piece of equipment cut Wellington train services in half.

Wellingtonians are gearing up for another day of delays as KiwiRail scrambles to fix a fiasco which has led to reduced train services around the region.

Commuters faced widespread disruption on Wellington’s train network on Monday, with reduced services forcing thousands to pack in to crowded trains – if they could get a spot.

According to Metlink, Wellington was short 182 train services from Monday to Thursday this week – making up 48% of all services.

Metlink was forced to rush out the reduced timetables after Kiwirail announced its only rail inspection car was broken in Auckland, leading to a 70kph blanket speed reductions starting Monday as Wellington’s train line inspections became overdue.

READ MORE:

* Staff give out free lollies at Wellington train station as disruption to last two more days

* Rapid review into KiwiRail launched after Wellington travel chaos

* Wellington train disruption could now last days instead of weeks



The reduced timetables apply to the Kāpiti, Johnsonville and Hutt Valley lines, with the Wairarapa line running as normal.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff On Monday evening commuters prepare for the trip home.

On Monday afternoon, Metlink said it expected to resume its normal weekday timetable on Thursday after KiwiRail committed to finishing track inspections on Wednesday. However, timetables would be heavily reduced on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Greater Wellington Regional Council said it would not be checking Snapper cards on its train service while the disruption lasted.

The disruption has prompted a review into KiwiRail, and KiwiRail officials were called into a ‘’please explain’’ meeting on Monday morning by Transport Minister Michael Wood.

KiwiRail chair David McLean said the Government had made their disappointment clear and KiwiRail accepted full responsibility.

“We take safety extremely seriously at KiwiRail and the speed restrictions mean potential safety risks are being managed, but we know Wellingtonians want this situation resolved as soon as possible and to never happen again,” McLean said.

Metlink, the network operator, has said Wellington’s trains will be back to normal by Thursday, but there are still two days of reduced service to go.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Commuters line the platform at Porirua on Monday.