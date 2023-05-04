'Normalising periods': 1 million period products provided free to schools

Education Minister Jan Tinetti visited Naenae College to mark the one-million milestone in free period products being distributed to schools across Aotearoa.

This week marks the milestone of one million free period products being distributed at schools across Aotearoa.

More than 213,000 students – about 96% of all menstruating students – have been able to access tampons, sanitary pads and liners through the Ikura scheme which was rolled out nationwide in July 2021.

On Thursday, Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ visited students at Naenae College, one of 2126 schools and kura that have opted in the $25 million scheme, where she heard about the impact it was having on attendance.

“We’ve had a barrier taken away from our young people not being able to access education because they simply didn’t have the products,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Can one less student make a difference? Teachers respond to smaller classes

* First free period products delivered to schools in scheme tackling period poverty

* Three quarters of eligible school students about to get access to free period products

* Cost of free sanitary items for schools, universities 'minimal'



A former principal, Tinetti said some students did not come to school during their period because they didn’t have access to or couldn't afford period products.

Providing them for free at school meant students were more comfortable and more likely to want to be there, she said.

“Every school day is a big day and young people should not be missing out on time learning in the classroom or other events and opportunities because they aren’t comfortable going to school while on their period.

“It also goes some way to reducing costs on families, because we know that right now every little bit counts.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Education Minister Jan Tinetti met with students at Naenae College where she shared some of her own experiences navigating period products at school.

As the Minister for Women, she was especially proud of the programme and shared her own experiences, including having to stuff tampons up her sleeves to avoid being seen carrying them at school.

“It’s normalising periods within schools,” she said.

Students are able to access the products from one of four dispensers around the school and said having them had reduced the cost burden and made talking about periods less embarrassing.

Year 13 student Jodene Coetzee​ agreed, adding that talking openly about periods was not normalised within her culture and having discrete access to the products was a big help.

“Having them in the bathroom, you don’t have to talk about them and have this safe space to just grab them if you need.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Students can access period products for free through four dispensers at the school, helping reduce the cost for families and destigmatise periods.

Year 10 student Taylor Hosking​ said it was also helpful when students were caught off guard and got their period during the day unexpectedly.

“It relieves stress that can go around from the cost in the stores.”

Principal Nic Richards​ said the programme had had a “significant impact” on attendance at the school.

“For families living with the cost of living increase it makes a significant difference not having to choose between food and period products because they’re provided here at the schools,” he said.

“That means students are coming to school and having regular attendance which leads to, we know, good outcomes in terms of academic performance.”

Robyn Fausett, chief executive of Nest Consulting​ which was involved in the original pilot and helped lobby the Government, said to have reached milestone was “crazy” and the scheme had “massively” contributed to student wellbeing.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Naenae College principal Nic Richards says attendance has improved, with families no longer having to choose between food or period products.

There were a few further changes she’d like to see, including more sustainable and environmentally friendly options available.

“It would be fabulous for people to choose whichever products suited their needs and belief systems. For Nest, first and foremost it’s about choice and accessibility.”

Tampons make up the majority of products ordered by schools (66%), followed by sanitary pads (30%) and liners (4%).

The Ministry of Education is currently running a reusable product trial across seven schools, including reusable underwear and menstrual cups in a range of sizes.

It is also developing a series of resources to help young people learn about ikura (menstruation) and help reduce the stigma around menstruation.