Climate protesters accused of blocking dad on way to daughter's chemotherapy

Members of the public are challenging climate protesters who have blocked transport, including buses, on Glenmore St in Wellington

Police have removed protesters who blocked Wellington traffic on Wednesday morning on Glenmore St, at the city end of the Karori tunnel.

Members of the public challenged the Restore Passenger Rail protesters who blocked transport, including buses.

Liam Hannah, who confronted the protesters, said a man got off a stuck bus saying they were stopping him get to hospital for his daughter’s chemotherapy.

Megan Murray, who was cycling past the protest, said the protesters’ action proved Wellington’s transport infrastructure was not fit for purpose.

“Traffic jams getting out of Karori are totally normal - they're half the reason I ride a bike. The disruption today is what we experience on a weekly basis, because we have a transport system set up for cars, and there's not enough room for everyone.

“That's the problem we need to see fixed, not condemning climate protesters for trying to do something about it,” Murray said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff A protester is arrested at Glenmore St in Wellington.

In a statement at 10.22am, a police spokesperson said Karori Tunnel at the Glenmore St had reopened following the protest.

Three people were assisting police enquiries into the incident and charges were being considered, police said.

Restore Passenger Rail demonstrations have played havoc with traffic over the past months, with protesters blocking the Terrace Tunnel, Transmission Gully and Adelaide Rd near the Basin Reserve roundabout, the latest of which blocked early morning traffic on The Terrace on Monday.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden said her group was protesting for the public good.

“Our demands, that the Government restore affordable nationwide passenger rail and make local public transport free, will reduce emissions while reducing consumption of the natural world and benefit everybody,” Penwarden said.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Protesters on Glenmore St at the city end of the Karori tunnel

Last month, a planned protest in Johnsonville was foiled by police before the demonstrators could block their targeted road.