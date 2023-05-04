Teenagers assaulted in Napier, police seeking witnesses

Two teenagers were assaulted in the Napier suburb of Maraenui on May 4. (File photo)

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault of two teenagers in a Napier suburb, which left one teen with a broken bone.

A police spokesperson said two teenagers were assaulted by two unknown offenders on Richmond St in Maraenui about 4.50pm on May 3.

One victim was taken to hospital for a broken bone sustained in the assault, while the other victim had their hand injured in the incident.

The offenders also stole some of the victim’s belongings.

Detective constable Mike Godwin said this kind of behaviour would not be tolerated.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to identify these people and hold them to account for their actions,” Godwin said.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or had information relating to the incident was urged to contact police on 105 or online, referencing file number 230504/7785. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.