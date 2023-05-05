'You cannot ignore us': Protesters cause chaos on busy Wellington commuter route

Restore Passenger Rail protesters occupying the gantry above State Highway 1 near Johnsonville on Friday morning.

Two Restore Passenger Rail protesters have been arrested after occupying a gantry above State Highway 1 at Johnsonville, temporarily closing the motorway.

Restore Passenger Rail demonstrations have played havoc with traffic in the capital, including protesters blocking the Terrace Tunnel, Transmission Gully and Adelaide Rd near the Basin Reserve roundabout, the latest of which blocked early morning traffic on at the Karori tunnel.

A police spokesperson said two people were taken into custody after the protest action.

A 48-year-old female who scaled the gantry above the motorway was arrested after coming down with assistance from police. A 45-year-old man who did not scale the gantry was also arrested.

The pair were expected to appear in court today on charges relating to endangering transport.

A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson confirmed the protest action closed all southbound lanes of State Highway 1 between the Tawa interchange and the Johnsonville off-ramp.

The transport agency said the highway fully reopened at 9.50am.

Traffic was earlier queued back to the Linden interchange due to the protest action and delays were expected to continue as congestion eased, a spokesperson said.

Police were in attendance and diversions were in place via Johnsonville Rd, a police spokesperson said.

Restore Passenger Rail/Supplied The view from above State Highway 1 near Johnsonville, where Restore Passenger Rail protesters are occupying the gantry.

On Friday, Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden said the group’s protest action was proportionate to the urgent threat of climate change.

“You cannot arrest your way out of the climate crisis. You cannot close your eyes, put your fingers in your ears and pretend it’s not happening. You cannot ignore us.

SUPPLIED Members of the public are challenging climate protesters who have blocked transport, including buses, on Glenmore St in Wellington

“Welcome to the Wellington commuter nightmare, a way of life that is killing us.”

Earlier this week, a judge warned that their continuing protests stopping traffic – especially in rush hour – were dangerous.

However, on Wednesday morning police removed more protesters who blocked Wellington traffic on Glenmore St, at the city end of the Karori tunnel.