Police examine scene at 'unexplained' death in Wellington

Police were seen stationed outside the Newtown Park Apartments on Mansfield St in Newtown on Friday morning.

Police are conducting a scene examination at a Newtown address following the discovery of a man’s body on Thursday night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to an address on Mansfield St about 6.30pm on Thursday, where a body was found. On Friday morning, police were seen at the Wellington City Council-owned Newtown Park Apartments.

On Thursday, police said the death was being treated as unexplained.

On Friday morning, police said the death continued to be treated as unexplained and staff were working to determine the circumstances.

Meanwhile, police were called to reports of a disorder incident on Riddiford St in Newtown at 4.15pm on Thursday.

A 31-year-old man was found to be in possession of a knife and was taken into custody on charges of assaults police, common assault and resisting police.

The man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday.