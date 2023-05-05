Arrest made after string of Wellington restaurant burglaries

Police have arrested a man over a string of burglaries at restaurants across Wellington.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a string of burglaries at restaurants across Wellington.

Hutt Valley Tactical Crime Unit Supervisor Detective Sergeant Richard Orr​ said via statement police conducted a search warrant at an address in Moera, following inquiries into 11 restaurant burglaries across Wellington District over the past month.

The man was found at the property and taken into custody.

He is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday, May 11, facing 10 charges of burglary and one charge of party to burglary.

Orr said inquiries continue and police were not ruling out further arrests.