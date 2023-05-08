'Once in a lifetime' sports opportunity for football-mad Upper Hutt teen

Year 13 Upper Hutt College student Katie Lewis has been selected as one of five students taking part in an international sports visitor programme funded by the United States government.

A Wellington teen is off to the United States for a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to take part in a two-week sports leadership programme funded by the United States government.

Year 13 Upper Hutt College student Katie Lewis​ is one of five students selected by the US Embassy of New Zealand, with others from Rangiora, Hamilton, Niue and Cook Islands also selected to participate.

The 17-year-old captain of the school’s first XI girls' football team had no idea she had been selected before it was announced in a surprise assembly on Monday morning.

“I’m so happy about it,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Football Ferns begin the most important training camp in the history of NZ sport

* Fifa Women's World Cup watch: Football Ferns' rivals to star in Champions League final

* The race to get New Zealand's football clubgrounds ready for the Fifa World Cup



Lewis began playing when she was five years old after her brother started the sport. She’s now just as football-mad, playing centre midfield most games.

“The community around football is definitely one of my favourite parts of it,” she said. “I enjoy being around all my friends and challenging myself, pushing myself on the field to be the best I can.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post The 17-year-old captain of the school’s first XI girls’ football team has been playing football since she was five.

She said interest in the sport had grown in recent years, with three girls’ teams now compared to just one when she first started.

Sandy Cumpstone​, of Capital Football Federation, said Lewis had already “done so much” for women’s sports and was helping “inspire the next generation of athletes”.

At just 14, after attending another prize giving ceremony were the majority of awards went to male players, she questioned why her female peers weren’t being recognised, leading to the creation of the “Lewis Cup” for most promising female player.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Maylene Godinet (left)​, from the US Embassy New Zealand announced Lewis’ selection at a surprise assembly at Upper Hutt College on Monday morning, alongside representatives from Wellington Women’s Phoenix.

Cumpstone also praised Lewis for her involvement as a volunteer with the Phoenix Football club and as a referee – Wellington Phoenix Football Club player Saskia Vosper​ and events and community manager Kya Stewart​ came to celebrate the big announcement.

Maylene Godinet​, from the US Embassy New Zealand, described it as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” which aimed to empower young women and girls.

“Empowering women and girls through sport and recreation is a priority for the United States, around the world and in the Pacific.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF An event marking 100 days to go until the start of the Fifa Women's World Cup was held on April 11, 2023.

The more than two-week programme will be held in New Jersey from June 21-July 5 this year, and is fully funded by the US State Department.

Of Lewis, Godinet described her as: “A leader on and off the field, who believes representation matters and that if guys can do it girls can do it even better.”

She said Lewis was a “phenomenal player” who represented the spirit of what the programme was about.

Lewis said she was excited to learn from more experienced players during the programme.

“Football is huge in the US. It will be good to see how it’s different.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Lewis was described as a “leader on and off the field” who had already done so much for women’s representation in the support and inspiring younger players.

She was also looking forward to attending the upcoming USA vs Netherlands game at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Her advice to younger students: “Take every opportunity given, just give it a go.”

Lewis hopes to continue in football after finishing school, either as a coach or a player, and plans to study physiotherapy.