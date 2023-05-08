Penguin-friendly lights chosen for Wellington waterfront path

One of the kororā (little blue penguins) found nesting next to the Tahitai shared path along Wellington's waterfront from Oriental Bay around to Cobham Dr.

Amber-toned lights will illuminate a dark stretch of shared waterfront path without disturbing the little blue penguins which nest in and around Evans Bay.

The Tahitai shared path from Wellington’s Oriental Bay around the coast to Cobham Drive is mostly well-lit, apart from one section near the two large roundabouts.

Earlier in the year Wellington City Council used famous penguin-detector dog Miro to find several pairs of kororā nesting alongside the path. The council opted to go with amber-toned solar lights which will not disturb their nocturnal lifestyle.

The lights will make the path safer and easier for pedestrians and cyclists and means people won’t be commuting in the dark as the days get shorter.

Chantelle Gribbon/Supplied Penguin detection dog Miro found several nests of kororā in the rocky seawall next to the shared path. (File photo)

Department of Conservation senior ranger Brent Tandy, who was an adviser during planning and construction, said the project was a good example of how things should be done.

“It’s about finding ways to balance the needs of wildlife with those of people, and making shared routes like this accessible for humans and penguins alike.”

The kororā (little blue penguins) like to nest in small spaces in the rocky seawall which protects the shared path and the road.

The new lights will be directed away from these nests. They will also have motion sensors, brightening up when cyclists or pedestrians are near.

The amber lights have a narrow wave-length which is gentle for nocturnal animals but bright enough for humans. They are solar-powered through panels which wrap around the column of the light, meaning they can receive enough light in winter.

The lights will be installed over the next month, with work starting on Monday to dig foundations.

The car park on Cobham Drive will be unavailable until the work is complete as it is being used for materials and equipment.

A shared detour for people on bikes and on foot will be in place around the construction zone. People using the paths should take extra care and follow instructions from staff on site.