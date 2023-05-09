Emotional welcome for 25 kiwi which will make a new home in Wellington's hills

There was an emotional welcome for 25 of Wellington’s newest residents on Tuesday morning.

More than 200 people welcomed 25 new kiwi in an emotional pōwhiri in Wellington on Tuesday morning.

The precious birds travelled five hours overnight from Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato, and were welcomed by Taranaki Whānui at Pipitea Marae at a dawn pōwhiri on Tuesday. About 200 people attended, including representatives of Wellington conservation groups, mana whenua and members of the Mākara community.

Four kiwi, including two males and two females, were then brought out of their boxes and shown to the crowd.

Capital Kiwi project’s founder and self-confessed “bird nerd” Paul Ward​ was “deeply stoked” about Tuesday’s release, calling it a “milestone of collective effort”.

“When those kiwi were brought out in front of the people, you could feel the emotion,” Ward said. “The birds have given us so much in terms of our identity and it’s a real honour to be able to give back and look after them.”

The birds were later released at Mākara. The release is a partnership between the Capital Kiwi Project, which is aiming to bring 250 birds over the next six years to the western parts of the Wellington region, and conservation group Save the Kiwi.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff About 200 people had a glimpse of a kiwi after the pōwhiri.

They are the first arrivals of a batch of 50 North Island brown kiwi that will call Wellington home, with the remaining 25 kiwi to be released next week.

Wild kiwi were extinct in the capital for generations until last November, when 13 North Island brown kiwi from the Ōtorohanga Kiwi House were released to the hills above Mākara.

It had been a mammoth five-year effort from the Capital Kiwi project, the local community, conservation groups, mana whenua and landowners to eradicate stoats – the bird’s main predator – from over 24,000 hectares using 4500 traps.

The 50 kiwi to be released this time were bred through Save the Kiwi’s Kōhanga Kiwi programme, which incubates and hatches wild eggs in captivity. The chicks born there are released into predator-free sites where they can breed safely. Their offspring are then sent to repopulate other areas.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The 50 kiwis come from Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato and were transported to Wellington early on Tuesday.

Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey​ said the latest release in Wellington meant conservation efforts were moving at an unprecedented pace and scale.

“Typically when a kiwi population is established, we would aim to have 40 unrelated birds move into that area, and usually it’s over a period of two to three years,” she said.

“The fact we’ve seen 63 kiwi in one year – that’s light speed compared to what we usually do in conservation.”