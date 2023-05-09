Ambitious capital spending programme puts pressure on Wellington council budget

Standard and Poor credit report on the council moved the outlook from “stable” to “negative”. (File photo)

As the council’s budget inches closer to being confirmed, independents say a report released last year was a sign of the financial challenges to come.

Standard and Poor’s (S&P) credit rating report moved Wellington City Council from a stable outlook to a negative outlook, signalling an increased chance the council’s credit rating will drop.

Councillor Nicola Young agreed with the points raised in the report about the size of the council’s ambitious capital programme.

“We can’t afford it and it’s imperilling the city’s financial security,” she said. She was most concerned about the “ripple effects” on the cost of borrowing if the council did end up in a position where its credit rating was downgraded.

S&P said the council’s large capital programme was placing pressure on budgets – including earthquake strengthening the Town Hall and the library, opening the Tākina convention centre, increasing spending on the pipes, upgrading social housing and spending on transport networks.

Because of those items, annual spending on capital improvements has gone from around $145 million per year in 2019 to a forecast $337m per year. That left the council in a weaker position if its annual revenue decreased or capital programmes became more expensive.

But with the council’s “very strong” financial management and Welllington’s wealthy economy, the council held onto its AA+ rating – equivalent to the highest held by any New Zealand council.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff S&P says the council’s large capital programme, including the convention centre, is placing pressure on budgets.

Mayor Tory Whanau said the report recognised the current financial landscape. “It highlights why we must invest prudently and sustainably to transform the city so that it becomes an even better place to live, work and do businesses.”

In previous years S&P signalled councils would risk decreases in their credit ratings not just for over-spending, but also if they underinvested in infrastructure.

The councillors had a confidential update on the balance sheet from staff on Tuesday afternoon, but The Post understands there was no good news about the financial pressures which have led the council to a restrained annual budget.

Diane Calvert said the S&P report was “where reality bites”. She has been raising concerns about spending since the 2021 long-term plan set the ambitious capital programme of transport and building improvements.

Many of the independent councillors believed the council needed to focus on re-prioritising its budget instead of “moving deck chairs around”, she said.

Tony Randle said the “secret of failure is trying to please everybody”. He thought the current capital programme from council was trying to fix everything about Wellington at once, instead of focusing on priority areas.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The secret of failure is trying to please everybody, says independent councillor Tony Randle (centre) of the council’s capital programme. (File photo)

Sarah Free agreed, saying she was increasingly concerned about the budget, but many of the expensive capital items were fixing problems that the city should have dealt with “a long time ago”.

Young and Calvert both thought the independent report should have been emphasised to councillors in discussions and reports about the budget for the year, and in developing the next long-term plan.

Chief financial officer Andrea Reeves said the report was not publicised by the council or noted on its website, because in previous years it had received no media coverage.

Councillors were verbally informed about the report at a long-term plan meeting but were not provided with a written briefing about it.

There was no “direct financial impact” as a result of the negative outlook from S&P, Reeves said.

“What it does mean is S&P is cognisant of the environment the council is operating in and reflects the need for the council to respond to this changing environment.”