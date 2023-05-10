'Education is in crisis': Striking secondary and area teachers march on Parliament

Hundreds of “frustrated” and “tired” secondary and area teachers marched on Parliament on Wednesday as part of rolling strike action around Aotearoa.

Strike action started in the South Island on Tuesday, continuing up the motu in Wellington, Hutt Valley, Manawatū-Whanganui, Wairarapa, Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay.

It comes after a last minute offer from the Ministry of Education on Monday night, which the Post Primary Teachers' Association's (PPTA) Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie said was still below the cost of living increase and “not good enough”.

The union is asking for salary increases to match inflation and more guidance staff to work with increasing numbers of students who are struggling with mental health and societal issues.

Although there were some improvements there was nothing in the new offer to recognise “dire need of televiewers” or help relieve the workload of Māori teachers, Abercrombie said.

He said teachers were frustrated: “We don’t want to be here. We want to be in the classroom.“

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post More than 400 striking secondary and area teachers protested outside Parliament on Wednesday after stalled negotiations with the Ministry of Education.

For Jennifer Crisp it was the third time striking.

The Porirua College maths teacher said while it was her “first love” she would seriously consider giving up the profession if the ministry did not meet teacher’s demands.

She said teachers like her and her partner – also a maths teacher – were struggling with the current pay and conditions which meant they could not afford to buy a home.

“I can’t get new maths teachers because we’re not paying them enough.”

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president Chris Abercrombie (right) joined in the march from Wellington’s Civic Square to Parliament.

St Mary’s College history and social studies teacher Stephanie Lamond said she was saddened to say she would never want her children to enter the profession.

“The conditions are dreadful, the pays dreadful, and it’s getting tougher.”

Having taught for close to 30 years, Lamond said the few days’ strike action would be “worth it” when considering the bigger picture.

“Education is in crisis. We’ve got to do this for the next generation of all the young people and future colleague.”

The year 12 dean, she also took part in strike action on Tuesday.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff From left: English teacher Zoe Finlayson, with maths teachers Deve Ou, and Jennifer Crisp, at Wellington's Civic Square ahead of the secondary teacher strike action.

Addressing the crowd at Parliament, Onslow College teacher Cam Stewart said he was “far more tired than he should be for term 3”.

He was tired of teaching friends leaving the city because they couldn’t afford to live there and tired of burnout in the profession.

A group of year 12 Wellington East Girls’ College students showed their support.

They expressed their frustration about the two strike days this week and “feeling lost”, but supported calls for fair pay and better working conditions for teachers.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Year 12 Wellington East Girls’ College students in support of their teachers, saying they want to get back to learning.

“I just want to be in school and be educated,” one said.

Mark Williamson​​, the ministry’s general manager employment relations, earlier said they had been “bargaining with urgency and in good faith” but the union had chosen to continue with strike action.

“This level of disruption is disappointing,” he said.

“The ministry has consistently stated that the only way to reach a resolution is working together around the table and that we all should be doing whatever we can to avoid further disruption.”

A new offer was presented to secondary teachers on Monday which included an 11% to 14% pay increase, improvements to conditions, including time for pastoral care and recognition for cultural leadership, 20 sick days, and a one-off lump sum payment of $710 to PPTA members equivalent to the cost to renew teacher practice certification.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Strike action will continue across the rest of the North Island on Thursday.

An offer was also put to area teachers last Thursday, though facilitated bargaining was now also being considered.

Strike action will continue around the rest of the North Island on Thursday, with year 13 classrooms around the country also empty.

Nationwide year level strikes will continue next week with year 9 on Tuesday and year 10 on Wednesday.