Hutt motels soak up millions in emergency payments

Occupants in the Midway Pacifica Lodge are supported by Kahungunu Whanau Services. A resident in Midway said he was pleased to be leaving and his room was a dump.

No heater, a disgustingly dirty chair and a mouldy room. No it’s not a student flat in Dunedin. Welcome to emergency accommodation in the Midway Pacifica Lodge.

Luckily, the occupant is off to a rehabilitation programme that day and he admits he will be glad to see the back of a dump he has called home for three months. It’s only been cleaned three times.

“The only way to keep yourself warm at night is to drink.”

His friend, in a room opposite, has been at the motel since September and is fed up. “I need a place to live, but my room is disgusting.”

Lights don’t work and there is mould, and he says whoever is paying for the room, is paying too much.

With no heater, he is forced to turn on the stove element, but his room is still cold.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post The Midway Pacifica Lodge is run down and in need of renovation. It is still, however, providing emergency accomodation.

Midway is one of three motels grouped together, taking in those with nowhere else to live.

Two motels, Du Pont and Settlers Motor Lodge, are providing emergency accommodation for the Ministry of Social Development. The operators of the two motels received more than $5 million between 2020 and 2022 to supply emergency accommodation.

Midway is contracted by Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the residents are supported by Kahungunu Whānau​ Services based in Wellington.

Kahungunu Whānau Services chief executive Mike Hinton agrees the situation at Midway is not acceptable.

”If we had other choices, I can assure you we would put them in another place. A lot of these people have been blacklisted from other places.”

There have been repeated meetings with the motel’s management, and he said their clients have every right to feel they have been let down.

“It (Midway) is a place of last resort and we are very much stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post The Midway Pacifica Lodge appears to be run by the management of the Du Pont Motel.

He is meeting with officials on Thursdays and is hoping to resolve the situation at Midway as quickly as possible.

Spokesperson Charles Mabbett said HUD had been using Midway since the first Covid lockdown. He said HUD takes all complaints about accommodation seriously and planned to speak to Kahungunu Whānau Services.

It is important that people are living in clean, safe, secure and warm housing, he said.

People who are experiencing issues with their accommodation should advise their support service provider, to liaise with the motel operator to rectify any issues, he said.

HUD is committed to ensuring that clients do not return to homelessness, which is why it continues to use Midway until alternative long term accommodation becomes available.

At the Petone Settlers Lodge, there are some children’s bikes. A woman with a young daughter has been living there since July and would like to leave.

Her daughter has had body sores, which she attributes to living in the motel, and with no heat pump, keeping the room ventilated and warm is a challenge.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post The Du Pont Motel in Petone. The manager of the motel said there are 61 people in emergency housing in the three motels.

She rates her room as “five out of 10” and notes that it gets cleaned three times a week.

Earlier we had spoken to Raj Singh in the Du Pont Motel, who arrived from India one month ago. He tells us he is managing the three motels and there are currently 61 rooms being used for emergency housing.

Later, he tells us he had worked in a call centre in India.

A representative of the owners, Mr Rajpot, said the people they take in have nowhere else to go and often have mental health issues. They do not always look after their rooms but the motel management does its best to look after them.

“If we don’t take them, they will be out on the road. It is a challenging job.”

In August 2020 Stuff reported that residents receiving emergency accommodation in the three motels had been given the option of being relocated. MSD regional commissioner Gagau Annandale-Stone said the Midway Pacifica Lodge, along with the Du Pont Motel and Settlers Motor Lodge, were inspected following complaints.

“We found several issues of concern about the standard of accommodation provided, and repair work to be done.”

Walking around the motels an obvious question has to be asked. Who is looking after the vulnerable people being housed in these motels?

In February, National list MP Chris Bishop called a meeting of neighbours frustrated by antisocial behaviour and said their stories were disturbing.

He was concerned that vulnerable people are being housed together, with little support and said the problems that had emerged are the inevitable result.

“They need a lot of help and they are not getting it. They need-wrap around care.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post The Settlers Motor Lodge had a number of residents in emergency housing with children.

The Post spoke to neighbours, who said they support emergency housing but want it to be run more professionally.

After his van was stolen, one neighbour was so infuriated he wrote to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. He got a letter back saying there was no alternative to emergency housing.

“Without the ability to house people in emergency situations, while they look for longer term accommodation, they would potentially have to sleep rough or in their cars, which isn’t acceptable.”

Kōkiri Marae​ health and social services general manager Teresea Olsen​, said that what is happening in these motels is happening nation-wide and it points to some much bigger problems.

“It is just not appropriate to have kids in these places.”

The problem, however, is that the homeless cannot turn down emergency housing.

“We are dealing with quite a few people who are living in tents beside the Hutt River,” she said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Occupants in the Midway Pacifica Lodge are supported by Kahungunu Whanau Services.

Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan said emergency housing is an unfortunate reality.

“The reality is we inherited a housing crisis from National that we’re working hard to fix but will take more time.

“This Government has delivered more social housing than any Government since the 1970s; nearly 12,000 so far, with many of them newly built homes.”

Radhakrishnan said that it is her expectation that people in motels get the same quality of service as any other paying guest.

Compared to March last year, there are nearly 30% fewer households in emergency housing across the country, she said.

A recent review of emergency housing resulted in 10 recommendations. MSD has begun developing standards for suppliers of Emergency Housing to ensure emergency housing meets some minimum expectations around safety and suitability.