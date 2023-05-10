Police appeal for more information after brazen daylight smash-and-grab in Wellington

Police are appealing for more information after a daylight smash-and-grab at a Wellington Michael Hill store over the weekend.

Five males – all under 20 – were arrested and charged following the robbery. Dramatic footage showed thieves breaking into the store on Victoria St in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon with members of the public trying to intervene.

Police said at least two witnesses approached the men as they left the jewellery store and were threatened, while one was assaulted.

The car used in the robbery – a silver Honda Civic (registration HSP42) was stolen from Mt Eden in Auckland on May 5 and was abandoned in Inverlochy Place, Te Aro after the robbery, police said in a statement.

The group got into a second car in Inverlochy Place – a silver Mazda Premacy (registration EUE946) which had been stolen earlier in the day from a Maupuia address and headed north on State Highway 1.

Jewellery, hammers and tyre irons were thrown at the pursuing police cars, it said.

Police located the car at Ngauranga Gorge and attempted to stop it, however it fled from police and was pursued through Newlands and Johnsonville, before being stopped at the Paremata roundabout, where the group was taken into custody.

Two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, and two youths, appeared in Wellington Youth Court on May 8 on a number of charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop, police said.

The two youths were due to appear in Manukau Youth Court on May 22. The remaining three men were remanded in custody to reappear in Wellington Youth Court on May 16.

The robbery followed a near-identical attack at a Michael Hill store in New Plymouth on Friday, where two hammer-wielding thieves jumped out of a car and smashed their way inside. The car that was used was later found dumped.

Police asked for anyone who witnessed the exchange of cars in Inverlochy Place as well as the car being pursued by police on SH1, through Newlands and Johnsonville to get in touch with them.

Anyone who had seen or picked up items thrown by the fleeing cars were also encouraged to get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either of the two cars in the Eastern suburbs or central city before the robbery took place at 2pm,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and quote file number 230506/7938 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.