Historic Wellington becomes easier to find online

A photo taken on Lambton Quay looking south in 1900, with Gray Street on the left, is among the photos available of Wellington on the DigitalNZ site.

Want to check out a photo of a floral duck in the 1958 James Smith Christmas Parade? Or a front end loader working on a collapsed bank in 1954?

Those are two of the more than 38,000 photos of Wellington dating from the 1800s to the present day which are accessible at DigitalNZ.

Wellington City Council’s archive has partnered with DigitalNZ to increase visibility of thousands of scanned images among DigitalNZ’s more than 30 million items from around the country.

“Our collection, which has been 20 years in the making, consists of over 38,000 scanned images dating from the 1800s to the present day, and from all around the Wellington region,” said City Archives team leader Adrian Humphris.

READ MORE:

* No love for King Charles memorabilia ahead of Coronation - but King Charles Cavalier? Now you're talking

* Remembering Auckland's 'night-soil' carts, when human waste was removed by hand

* The 18th century violin and its ghosts



“It includes photos of people, places and events, sports competitions, cultural festivals, streetscapes, parks, parades, public works, maps, trains, shops, and staff photos.

“The collection is a rich resource for anyone researching their family heritage or the city’s social, political and urban history – highlighting the many changes in our community and development over the past 150 years.”

Items can be found via search or filter on the DigitalNZ home page, or added to user stories about subjects as varied as kapa haka, suburban trams, war memorials, or Santa parades.

About 75% of the City Archives are searchable online at https://archivesonline.wcc.govt.nz/.

As well as the website, which features an excellent image lucky dip, the Archives are now active on Facebook and Instagram, bringing the city’s curios to a new audience in a new way.