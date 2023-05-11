Container ship finally leaves Wellington after near miss - straight into 8m swells

Marinetraffic.com shows the route of the MV Shiling after it hit rough weather on Thursday.

A container ship that was finally cleared to leave Wellington after losing power near the harbour heads has hit rough weather, and is sheltering north of the Marlborough Sounds.

The 66,000-tonne MV Shiling has been laid up in Wellington since its power outage on April 15 but harbour master Grant Nalder on Thursday confirmed it had been cleared to leave New Zealand.

It had been told it had to go direct to Singapore for further work.

Ship tracking website Marinetraffic.com shows its route to Singapore takes it near the Great Barrier Reef.

Nalder said it had left Wellington after some trials, but in water west of Kāpiti and north of the Marlborough Sounds it had hit rough weather with waves up to 8m.

The ship, which had unloaded all New Zealand cargo in Wellington, was relatively light, making for tougher going in big waves, he said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The MV Shiling when it was docked at Aotea Quay in Wellington

It was staying in shelter with a series of movements of drifting and slow motoring, he said.

The ship drifted over the shallow Falcon Shoals near the Wellington harbour entrance after losing power on April 15.

The shoals are a sandbank with some rocks 8.4m from the surface at the very lowest tide.

STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

The ship has a 9.1m listed draft – its lowest point in the water – on Marinetraffic.com and other websites when it is fully loaded.

It had a “summer deadweight” – its pre-cargo weight – of 66,000 tonnes.

The incident came amid a series of maritime mishaps around Wellington, including Cook Strait ferry the Kaitaki losing all power with 864 people on board in late January, and a series of other Cook Strait ferry problems from late summer into early autumn.

The Kaitaki incident highlighted that Wellington no longer has tugs – recommended after the Wahine disaster 55 years ago – able to rescue stricken ships in open seas.