Go ahead for new Wellington cycleways, but confusion about public support

Wellington’s cycleway network will continue rolling out, with 90% of the funding for the Thorndon and Kilbirnie connections provided by Waka Kotahi. (File photo)

The Kilbirnie and Thorndon connections of the Paneke Pōneke bike network have been approved by city councillors, with the Thorndon bike lanes the most contentious of the two.

The plans attracted thousands of submissions but on Thursday afternoon councillors were unable to agree on what a majority of public submitters wanted.

The controversy came about because of a survey run by the Thorndon Community Group, which collected submissions at the local New World.

Wellington City Council cycleway programme manager Claire Pascoe​ described the survey as “negatively positioned against the project”. Staff noted the responses but were unable to merge them with the council’s own survey, because of the different questions.

The numbers on the council’s own survey had about 70% of respondents in favour of the cycleways, but the Thorndon Community Group survey had 80% of respondents against certain aspects of the plans like removing car parks.

Councillor Tony Randle​ and Pouiwi Holden Hohaia​ pulled each other up on the statistics in two points of order, with Randle saying 70% of people were against the cycleway and Hohaia saying 70% of people were in favour.

Chairperson Sarah Free was unable to make a call either way, saying the representatives would have to “agree to disagree”.

STUFF Capital Kids Co-Operative Day Care in Newtown said the staff and parents of their early childcare centre are thrilled that the Newtown cycleway is making it easier for people to access the centre by bike.

Pascoe said the surveys were not set up to be a public vote on whether to move forward, but were instead to read the sentiment of Wellington towards the project.

Marking the significance of the decisions, most councillors showed up to the meeting to ask questions and join the debate – even though just six would normally sit on the Regulatory Processes Committee. Councillor Diane Calvert pushed back, wanting to delay the cycleways.

The Thorndon cycleway proved most contentious, with chairperson Sarah Free questioning the “why” of the cycleway down Molesworth St. She tried but failed to defer this part of the project.

“It’s not wise to shock systems ... I don’t see any way people can adjust to losing 100 car parks on Molesworth St very easily at all,” Free said.

Mayor Tory Whanau supported the installation of the cycleways and said the council had genuinely listed to submissions.

“I have felt quite torn and conflicted about this issue [in Thorndon],” she said, but ultimately the council could not “keep kicking these decisions down the road”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Mayor Tory Whanau says she felt quite torn about the decision in Thorndon but council could not keep delaying important decisions. (File photo)

When she spoke to young leaders about the bike network at events, the mood was electric.

Whanau put forward amendments to ensure that officers were monitoring the impact of the cycleways on local businesses. She also moved a motion for more consultation with Foodstuffs, which previously threatened to take the council to court over the plans.

Tamatha Paul, who has been “chomping at the bit” for more cycleways, said she appreciated that the mayor was asking the council to calm down and look at the effects on businesses.

The need for a cycleway was clear in Kilbirnie, with less debate – though Calvert noted she would have moved an amendment to delay this one too, but doubted it would get support.

Deputy chairperson Ben McNulty described a council site visit to see the “absolute carnage” outside Rongotai College at the end of a school day, with a lot of teenagers driving on their restricted licences, pedestrians crossing the road, and bikes everywhere including on roundabouts.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Ben McNulty says there is a clear need for a cycleway in Kilbirnie with “absolute carnage” outside Rongotai College after school. (File photo)

He agreed with chairperson Sarah Free that in Thorndon it was a “tough decision” to create disruption, but the council needed to think about the future.

Micromobility was going to double or triple in the next 10 years, he said, and was the only way the city could move more people without creating gridlock.

“It’s the only form of transport that can scale up 100% and move people. This is core infrastructure, it is the basics.”

Pascoe said the consultation with residents had been “a huge effort” – with about 3000 submissions – and staff had made significant changes to the design after hearing from communities.

“A lot of people tell us we’re moving too fast, a lot of people tell us we’re moving too slow.”

In Kilbirnie, staff made changes to keep 50 on-street parks on Onepu Rd, with a buffered, painted cycleway instead of one separated with plastic sticks.

In Thorndon the council abandoned plans for a separated bike lane on Aitken St in order to keep existing car parks, and keep Kate Sheppard Place as a two-way street.