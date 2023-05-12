You need a licence to drive a car - now you might need one to skipper a boat

Three men died after a boat capsized near Little Huia Beach, Manukau Harbour in October 2021.

A triple drowning on Auckland’s Manukau Harbour has prompted boating regulators to explore requirements for skipper licenses.

Following a new report investigating the deaths of three men who capsized in October 2021, the Ministry of Transport has agreed to consider issuing warrants of fitness or licences to boaties, just like drivers.

The investigation into the capsizing, which claimed the lives of three of the four men on board, found life jackets weren’t used until it was too late.

Their blood alcohol levels were higher than the legal driving limit – the skipper’s was more than twice as high.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Anniversary Weekend 'spectacular' time to be on water, but safety urged

* No lifejackets or radio as boat flips on bar crossing, pair fined over 'stupid' act

* Police name three men who died in Manukau Harbour boating tragedy



The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) said coupled with a bad route home over the Manukau bar – a notoriously dangerous spot – the crew barely stood a chance in an accident.

Niveth Boutsady, 70, Mongkhon Wongmongkhon, 61, and Udom Roopsom, 54, died when their boat capsized in the Manukau Harbour in Auckland on October 16, 2021.

One man, aged 23, survived.

The investigation found had the men been wearing properly fitted life jackets, eaten food during the day and avoided alcohol, they would have all survived.

Jason Dorday/Stuff In November 2022, another capsize in the Manukau Harbour resulted in the loss of a 10-year-old boy.

It also found the men had forgotten to pack food for their trip, and that despite having life jackets on board, the men didn’t reach for them until after the boat capsized.

All four men remained in the water until their rescuers arrived about 5.20pm –within 30 minutes of the first successful emergency call.

“A lack of food, exertion and the consumption of alcohol likely reduced the participants’ survival time in the water,” the report said. By TAIC’s own terminology, ‘likely’ represents about a 66% chance of their survival.

On their way home after 4pm that day, the skipper steered their small power boat across the sandbar at the entrance to the harbour, where a set of two metre high waves broke over the bow.

The engine stopped, and the boat sank.

The sole survivor attempted to call emergency services twice – the second call succeeded, and the call lasted four minutes before his phone was knocked into the sea.

David White stuff.co.nz A boy is still missing after a fatal boat capsize in the Manukau Harbour on Sunday. (First published November 8, 2022)

TAIC believes had the crew needed licences, their mistakes around food, alcohol and life jackets – and even having proper radios to call for help instead of cellphones – they may have survived.

“The current reluctance to regulate the recreational boating sector is a tacit acceptance of the trade-off that every year around 15-20 recreational boaters will lose their lives as a result of their actions,” TAIC said.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has recently u-turned on the idea of licenses for boaties, after saying in 2010 that skipper licencing wouldn’t bring measurable safety benefits.

“If new evidence suggests that introducing skipper licencing, in addition to educational campaigns, would make a material difference to recreational boating safety, the Ministry will reconsider its position,” the Ministry said in February 2023, in its official reply to the TAIC’s report.

The regulator also wants recreational boats built better and to a standard.

Chair Jane Meares said minimum standards could include having flotation devices and emergency equipment on board, and for boats to pass warrant-of-fitness-like testing to be seaworthy.

“Right now, none of that happens; anyone can skipper a recreational boat – even with no safe boating skills and no understanding of their responsibilities for the lives of people on board,” Meares said.

Maritime New Zealand and the New Zealand Safer Boating Forum will both need to be involved in the next stages before a licence or warrant of fitness programme can begin.