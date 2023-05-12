Body found in Newtown flat 'not suspicious', police say

Police are not seeking anyone in relation to the discovery of man’s body in a council-owned flat in Wellington last week.

Police conducted a scene examination at Newtown Park Apartments on Mansfield St last Friday after the discovery of a man’s body on Thursday night.

The death was initially being treated as unexplained but following police inquiries, the death was not being treated as suspicious, a police spokesperson said.

“Police are not seeking anyone in relation to this incident and the matter has been referred to the coroner.”