Police likely to collect just $40,000 from $20m proceeds of crime claim

Thomas Cheng arrived from Singapore to manage the Masonic Hotel, Gisborne, owned by a company that family members set up. (File photo)

Police have lost an attempt to claim more than $20 million as the proceeds of crime from the family of a Singaporean drug dealer.

Thomas Cheng, 39, was a drug importer and dealer. His father and father’s partner were tax evaders but a Wellington judge has ruled the sins of the son and the sins of the father were not linked.

Police claimed more than $20m should be forfeited to the Crown as the proceeds of crime however the bulk of the claim was rejected.

From the High Court in Wellington, Justice Francis Cooke recently made an order that could have seen assets up to $512,000 seized, but just from the son Thomas Cheng who apparently only had about $40,000 cash in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Waterfront gang properties seized by Crown fail to sell. What now?

* Classic cars seized from drug dealer to be sold to help cover storage costs

* Man's meth offending leads to seizure of $10m in cash and nine properties belonging to his father



Singaporean property owners William Cheng and his partner Nyioh Hong have about $10m in New Zealand bank accounts. Although the judge found it was beyond the reach of proceeds of crime laws, the couple were still in “a world of trouble” with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), he said.

They were not sophisticated wrongdoers, he said. Most of the money IRD wanted was sitting in bank accounts for the authorities to claim it.

A $1.6m debt for income and GST tax evaded has blown to more than $11.4m in tax, penalties and interest.

The judge rejected an argument that the assets of Cheng senior and his partner could be used to meet the rest of the order against Thomas Cheng. The judge did not accept Thomas Cheng had an interest in his father’s property, or effective control of any of it.

Thomas Cheng is serving a prison term in New Zealand for drug dealing and conspiring to commit robbery.

SUPPLIED One of the Cheng and Hong properties in Gisborne’s central business district. (File photo)

Cheng senior and Hong invested in 13 commercial properties in New Zealand since 1997, with the first and most valuable building being Tangata Rite, Gisborne, where the tenants have included Police and Oranga Tamariki, the judge said.

At the time their New Zealand assets were frozen the properties were valued at just over $10m.

On behalf of the couple Hong had applied for New Zealand residency in a business investor category but was turned down in 2014 for not showing her funds were earned or acquired legally. The decision was appealed and confirmed in 2015.

Thomas Cheng came to New Zealand in September 2015 at his father’s suggestion to manage Gisborne’s historic Masonic Hotel and the nearby Redoubt building. He was arrested for drug offending on April 1, 2016.

STUFF The Crown seized the land under proceeds of crime legislation, but is having trouble selling it. (First published October 2022)

The judge rejected the idea of a much greater, sweeping criminal enterprise involving what police dubbed the Cheng Group, and that money had been laundered.

The source of Cheng senior and Hong’s money was not concealed. It simply sat in a trading bank account. It was very difficult to see he was engaging in money laundering, the judge said.

Cheng senior and his partner had blatantly failed to file tax returns or pay tax and that was always likely to be detected.

“The fact that the gross revenues they earned remained available in their New Zealand bank accounts when restraining orders were made demonstrates that they were naive,” the judge said.

Cheng senior and Hong did not actively oppose the police application. They chose not to be represented even though they had the lion’s share of the more than $20 million at stake.

Stuff/Stuff IRD is likely to have more luck collecting the more than $11m it says it is owed in tax, penalties and interest. (File image)

The judge said there was “intriguing” evidence about Cheng senior including an email address suggesting he had a knighthood, which he did not. Another witness reported Cheng senior said he had been a High Court judge in Singapore.

The Cheng family will soon be able to discuss the case in person. Thomas Cheng is due to be released on parole in mid-June, to be deported. A condition of his release was that he not return to New Zealand.

Cheng was sentenced to a total of 13 years and six months’ jail in two parts. The first was a sentence of 10 years and nine months for importing and supplying methamphetamine in 2015. From prison, he committed more crimes including drugs and conspiring to commit a robbery, for which two years and nine months’ jail was added.

When he was arrested police seized three cellphones but the phones were lost and police later paid Cheng $869.97 compensation. He took High Court action trying to increase the compensation but lost the case.

It was just one of several cases he has mounted during his time in custody.