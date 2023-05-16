Wellington neighbourhood's post fire warning: Stay indoors, shut windows and wear a mask

Paul Jury had been living in Wellington's Loafers Lodge for about 18 months. He shares experience of escaping Tuesday's fire.

Wellington people are being told to ‘mask up’ as there was asbestos in Loafers Lodge Hostel, the site of a fire which has killed at least 6 people.

Fire and Emergency district manager Nick Pyatt said there was asbestos in the building, which was an added risk when the building went up in flames.

Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson urged those in the neighbourhood of the hostel, by the corner of John St and Adelaide St in Newtown, to stay indoors and shut their windows on Tuesday morning.

Robertson also recommended those who live in the wider area to “wear a mask due to asbestos risk.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff The deadly fire broke out at 12.30am on Tuesday.

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand has warned those in Wellington to take care.

Foundation chief executive Letitia Harding said smoke containing tiny particles can enter the throat and lungs and cause irritation.

“For those with severe respiratory conditions, like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or bronchitis, this irritation could cause serious flare-ups,” she said.

“It was understood that the building contained asbestos, meaning that toxic particles from this material could also become airborne and pose additional risk.

"We would reiterate the calls already made by emergency services for people in the Wellington CBD and surrounding suburbs to wear masks if they are out and about today. We would also recommend that residents stay indoors if possible, and keep doors and windows closed until the smoke clears," Harding said.

Phil Vernon from Te Whatu Ora Health NZ said that those in the area where there is smoke need to go inside, close windows and doors, turn off air conditioning units and “avoid touching any material from the fire”.

Vernon said the material and debris from the fire do not represent a health risk while they are damp and an assessment regarding the cleanup will be taken.

“Health effects from asbestos released from fires is generally considered low risk,” he said.

If you are feeling unwell and have been exposed to smoke, contact Healthline (0800 611 116) or your doctor.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was too early to tell how much asbestos was in the building.

The Wellington City Council has been contacted by Stuff with questions. They said they would only take questions in writing and have not yet replied.