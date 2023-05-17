At least six people are confirmed dead and others are still missing.

A fire broke out at Wellington's Loafers Lodge hostel early on Tuesday morning.

Six people are confirmed dead. Bodies are yet to be removed or identified.

Fire and Emergency have been unable to search all areas of the building. There are more people unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is unexplained. Police expect to enter the building on Wednesday.

Before a fatal fire broke out, Loafers Lodge housed some of Wellington’s most vulnerable and marginalised people living in real poverty with very few other housing options.

“It’s not a first resort, it’s a last resort,” said Major Christina​ Tyson​, pastor at Salvation Army in Newtown.

When you do not have a lot of money, that's one of your options, particularly for single men, she said.

There were about 94 people in the lodge’s 92 rooms at the time of Tuesday morning’s fire in Newtown.

Among them were nurses, 501 deportees, people on community sentences, a former refugee and people supported by community services.

A number of hospital staff were also residing at the lodge, according to Capital and Coast District Health Board. One source said some migrant nurses were using the accommodation.

At the time of the fire, the lodge was not being used as emergency housing, but it had recipients of financial assistance from the Ministry of Social Development, said Karen Hocking, the ministry’s group general manager housing.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Loafers Lodge in Adelaide Rd, Wellington pictured in 2010.

Corrections confirmed it had nine people on a community sentence living at Loafers Lodge. Two of the nine are unaccounted for, said Brittany McNamara, Lower North Deputy Regional Commissioner.

Tyson said the lodge was a place where people found an open door when most others were closed to them.

Those who used the lodge would include people who had come out of prison and did not have a lot of other options; people in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction looking for a safe place to stay; people dealing with mental health issues; and elderly people who could not afford alternative accommodation, she said.

“It’s very difficult for people to access housing in Wellington, particularly for people experiencing judgment on appearance, on culture.”

The lodge, which had single and queen rooms with shared bathrooms across four floors, provided a necessary service to the community, said Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge.

“It’s not palatial accommodation. It’s accommodation that is provided for those who are particularly vulnerable. People who have faced challenges in life, people seeking emergency accommodation or those in transitional housing,” he said.

“It’s not somewhere you would choose to stay if you had other options. But it serves a necessary role in the community.”

David Unwin/Supplied Loafers Lodge ablaze in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Housing such as the lodge “wasn’t safe for anyone mentally or physically”, said Jacqueline Wilton, general manager of ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum, which supported former refugees in Aotearoa.

“It’s like they don’t matter,” she said.

One of the organisation’s Ethiopian clients had been staying in the accommodation since January. His support worker, Demeysa​ Ahmed​, described it as “very cluttered”.

“It wasn’t a space you would want to spend more than a few days,” he said.

501 deportee advocate Filipa​ Payne​ said the fire was a “true tragedy”.

Through tears, she said she knew 501 deportees were affected straight away.

“[The] majority of them are placed in accommodation like that throughout New Zealand … People that have no choice. I am so sorry to everyone in the lodge.”

They were already vulnerable people, and the tragedy would have a snowball effect on those left behind, she said.

“I struggle to understand the hurt and pain it will cause on people.”

Loafers Lodge was built in 1971 as a multi-storey office and warehouse. It has been a bank and a church before being repurposed as cheap accommodation.

Key background

The fatal fire occurred at Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown, Wellington, in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16, 2023. There were about 94 people in the hostel at the time of the fire.

The Loafers Lodge building has been a bank, a church, and most recently, cheap accommodation for those from myriad walks of life.

The building was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness in March this year.

Watch this space

Police hope to enter the build on Wednesday. Six people are confirmed dead, but more are unaccounted for. Instability in the roof structure requires work to ensure it’s safe for people to search the building. The identification of victims could be time consuming.

It may take some time to determine the cause of the fire and whether anyone is responsible for it. The deadly event is being treated as unexplained. Specialist investigative teams have been brought in from across the country.

The spotlight will also be on the safety of Loafers Lodge, which had safety fire alarms but no sprinklers. The Building Code does not require sprinklers, but fire and emergency did say they would have made a difference. Also sure to face debate is the state of housing for New Zealand’s most vulnerable. Green co-leader James Shaw labelled the fire an indictment on this country.

*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said that the Loafers Lodge inspection was carried out by the Wellington City Council. This is incorrect: such inspections are carried out by independent assessors. (Amended Wednesday May 17, 12.19pm)