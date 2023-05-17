Police confirm couch fire hours before 'suspicious' deadly Wellington fire

FENZ Assistant National Commander Bruce Stubbs gives an update of the situation at the Loafers Lodge fire.

What you need to know:

A fire broke out at Wellington's Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown early on Tuesday. It is being treated as suspicious.

Six people are confirmed dead. The total number of deaths is not yet known.

A number of people remain unaccounted for. Police say they cannot confirm how many people are missing. People with missing friends or family should call police on 105.

One person remains in hospital in a stable condition

The arterial route Adelaide Rd remains closed.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says it is “heartbreaking” that police now consider Tuesday’s fatal fire in Newtown was suspicious.

Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that there was a couch fire at Loafers Lodge two hours before the blaze took hold at the hostel just after midnight on Tuesday.

Six people are confirmed dead and a number of people remain missing.

Police officers hoped to enter the hostel on Wednesday afternoon to begin a scene examination, said Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington District Commander.

“This scene examination will be an extensive and methodical process, and we expect it to take some time – likely several days,” he said.

“Alongside the scene examination, officers will be working to locate and recover those who lost their lives in the fire.”

Police confirmed there was a couch fire at Loafers Lodge about 10.30pm on Monday, but it was not reported to emergency services at the time.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Firefighters entered the lodge the day after the fire to confirm it was safe for fire investigators to enter.

Bennett said staff had been drafted from across the country to work on the investigation. Fire and Emergency handed over management of the scene to police on Wednesday.

"We know there are many people waiting for news of family and friends – including the residents who escaped the fire and are keenly waiting for news of their fellow tenants.

"I again want to provide the reassurance that we have a large number of officers working on this investigation, with the aim of providing them the answers they need as quickly as possible,” he said.

Supplied A photo shows fire crews attempting to extinguish a blaze coming from the roof of Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington.

Whanau said she was “heartbroken” that the fire was considered suspicious. “I trust the police to do this [investigation] well and the council will support them.”

There were no sprinklers in the building but the Wellington City Council has released an independent building warrant of fitness - dated in March, a little more than two months ago - showing it was compliant.

Whanau said she would be "very happy" if the Government launched a review into the fire and into the current building code. The council will also investigate how buildings get new warrants of fitness.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau at the scene on Tuesday.

"I have asked our council officials to kick off a wider piece of work to scope how wide this problem might be," she said.

The mayoral relief fund had already received $140,000, while evacuees were already placed in alternative emergency accommodation, she said.

Corrections has accounted for all nine people on a community sentence or order who were known to be living at Loafers Lodge.

Two of the nine were unaccounted for on Tuesday after the fire but now all have been found.

Of the nine who lived at Loafers Lodge, two were subject to extended supervision orders with electronic monitoring and one person was subject to an intensive supervision order.

The other six people are either subject to community work, release conditions, or supervision.

Corrections said in a statement that they were helping the people move to suitable alternative accommodation.

David Unwin/Stuff Loafers Lodge resident Simon Hanify smelled smoke and saw some in the hallway.

Simon Hanify, who lived in the first floor of the lodge, said the alarm regularly sounded and he almost ignored the first alarm about 10.30pm.

However, he decided to go outside for a smoke, then returned to his room until a second alarm after midnight. This time he smelled smoke and saw some in the hallway.

“I knocked on doors telling people, ‘get out, this is real’,” he said.

He cleared the floor of people and woke at least one person up.

The 52 people evacuated from the fire were in emergency accommodation.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Fire investigators on the scene at Loafers Lodge the day after the fire.

Whanau said: “We have failed a sector of our community.

“They were not looked after in this case.”

The lodge was used by a largely transient and vulnerable community.

“We have let some people down. We have let some vulnerable people down.”

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said the escaped Loafer’s Lodge residents had been put up in hotels and other places but the loss of the lodge – with nearly 100 rooms - would put even more pressure on Wellington’s already stretched accommodation.

“Today is going to be a tough day as yesterday was a tough day.”

Tenants’ Action Wellington on Wednesday issued a statement about the Loafers Lodge fire.

David Unwin/Stuff Several fire investigators appear to be assessing the Loafers Lodge building from a high-lift elevator.

“Everyone deserves the right to safe, secure and affordable housing. Loafers Lodge did not offer this, and people have died as a result of the company’s negligence,” group organiser Anne Campbell said.

“The fact that the building had no fire protections shows a total indifference to their tenants’ safety and wellbeing.”