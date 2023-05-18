Former Loafers Lodge tenants remember frequent false alarms, limited access to stairs

Previous tenants of the third floor of Loafers Lodge say it was a “death trap” with poor access to stairwells and frequent false alarms.

On Tuesday morning when the fatal fire started, residents thought it was a false alarm because they were so common at the Newtown hostel.

The frequent false alarms go back a decade – former resident Tony Knight stayed at Loafers Lodge back in 2011, in one of the rooms now destroyed by fire. He won a Tenancy Tribunal case after he left, because the fire alarms repeatedly sounded for no reason and breached his quiet enjoyment of the room.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said during her five-month stay in 2013 she had no access to the stairwells with her swipe card and felt scared when a small fire broke out in the third floor kitchen.

It was a “death trap”, she said. The fatal fire at Loafers Lodge reminded her of the Seacliff tragedy, where patients were locked in their rooms and could not escape.

Reflecting on the events of Tuesday morning she said her only escape would have been to reach the roof of the building by running up an internal staircase, which led the mezzanine floor and the roof.

“I’ve been trying to relive it and remember when I lived there, what would I have done? The only choice was to go to the roof but people say that’s where all the flames were.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Anthony Harris explains how he and fellow residents escaped from the third floor of the Loafers Lodge.

At the time Knight stayed there, it was common practice for people to run down to the alarm panel and silence the alarm. This left the lodge in a situation where there were often lights flashing and defects showing on the fire control panel.

It seemed like there must have been a fault with the alarms but they “didn’t want to put money into it”, Knight said.

“The third floor would have been dreadful in a fire, I can see why people had to jump down.” Residents would have had to rush through the kitchen to get to the stairs, he said.

On the night of the fatal fire there was disagreement about whether alarms sounded. Loafers resident Paul Jury said he heard alarms and initially thought it was a false alarm, but once he saw the fire engines realised there was something wrong.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Fire crew inspect the Loafers Lodge building on Wednesday.

One stairwell was blocked but there was another stairwell which was accessible, which Jury escaped down.

Anthony Harris, a third floor resident, was woken by smoke alarms and knocked on people’s doors along the corridor to wake them.

“Unfortunately the smoke was just everywhere, there was nothing we could do ... We couldn’t get a better idea on how [the fire] happened.”

He described how one person held the door open to the stairwell. “We just saw one guy lying on the floor so I thought f..., hope he’s alright, but he looked like he knew what he was doing.

“He had the stairway door open so most of us kinda got out.”

Loafers Lodge director Greg Mein would not comment on the building’s condition or fire safety, on Wednesday afternoon walking away from reporters’ questions and saying he was not involved in its day-to-day management.

“I'm the director of the company - the day-to-day running of the business is done with the management team. I couldn't comment on any of that.”

Loafers Lodge manager Marie Murphy did not respond to phone calls.