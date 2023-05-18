Police starting thorough scene examination in Loafers Lodge homicide investigation

Acting Wellington district commander inspector Dion Bennett says police have not ruled out the possibility the fire was deliberately lit, and the deaths would be investigated as homicide.

Police are planning a thorough examination on Thursday of the Loafers Lodge hostel, where at least six people died in a fire believed to the deliberately lit.

The fire broke out in the Wellingtone hostel on Adelaide Rd early on Tuesday morning. Six people are confirmed dead but this number may well rise. Police are now treating the fire as an arson and homicide investigation.

Up to 90 firefighters battled the blaze with their actions – including rescuing people from the roof of the four-storey building and risking their own lives – being described as heroic by Fire and Emergency bosses.

The hostel housed a range of people from hospital workers on the lower floors to a more vulnerable community on the upper floors, residents have said.

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett on Wednesday confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious.

This came after a reconnaissance team was able to enter the building on Wednesday.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Loafers Lodge in Newtown, where at least six people have died.

A more thorough scene examination was planned for Thursday,

“Police are treating the fire at Loafers Lodge as arson and a homicide investigation is under way,” Bennett said.

Fire and Emergency has confirmed the building had no sprinklers but a recent building warrant of fitness, supplied by the Wellington City Council, confirmed the building was complaint.

Residents, later confirmed by authorities, said there was an initial couch fire in the building about 10.30pm on Monday. The main, deadly fire started about 12.30am on Tuesday.

A section of Adelaide Rd, north of John St, has been closed since Tuesday. A statement from the council said police would decide when the road could open again.