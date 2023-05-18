KiwiRail's new national railway nerve centre opens

An example of the screens used by KiwiRail staff to monitor the traffic and condition of the nation's railway tracks.

KiwiRail’s has opened its new railway traffic control centre, allowing it to monitor nearly all of New Zealand’s track and train issues in real time.

The new control centre in Upper Hutt watches over every railway track from Invercargill to Whangārei, bar the Auckland commuter network which has its own separate centre.

Amid a sea of screens, Transport Minister Michael Wood reiterated the Government's $8.6 billion commitment to both rail and improving infrastructure resilience.

Alongside KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy, Wood said the need for a new railway nerve centre was raised after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

“We know the Wellington Railway Station has a relatively low earthquake rating and if it shuts down, it would stop most train movements around the country.

“Having a brand new centre that is safe from tsunamis, slips, and liquefaction just makes sense.”

The 2800m2 facility will be staffed by more than 100 people and is located at the Blue Mountains Campus in Wallaceville – a site KiwiRail signed a 25-year lease for in 2021.

Supplied Transport Minister Michael Wood says the new centre is one part of the Government’s reinvestment in the national rail network.

The facility tracks and monitors each line around the country in real time, giving the operational team the ability to direct traffic or negotiate track obstructions as quickly as possible.

This is all thanks to a state-of-the-art rail traffic control computer system, which replaces one that was 25 years old. The system is designed to allow growth in the network both in terms of new infrastructure and more frequent services.

Reidy said KiwiRail had worked closely with similar operators in Australia to build the new facility.

“Every train that travels the tracks relies on teams to be there to keep it rolling. Train control staff are the heartbeat of the network from a resilience and operational perspective.”

Kiwirail also highlighted upgrades to the network including new low emission locomotives, replacement of ageing wagons, and upgrading mechanical workshops.

It’s a marked change from May last year when hopes were dashed for rail investment between Waikanae and Palmerston North with new diesel hybrid electric trains.

Supplied Diesel electric hybrid trains have been included in the Budget, meaning more regular train services between Waikanae and Palmerston North.

At the time, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said that “elements of the business case do need more work but I think it’s a project with merit.”

Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash said in response that leaving the trains out of Budget 2022 “didn’t make sense”.

A year on, Wood was lauding the new locomotives as a continuation of the Helen Clark government’s construction of the Waikanae to Paraparaumu electrification.

“The last Labour government recognised that Kāpiti Coast and Horowhenua were high growth areas for Wellington,” he said.

“But it’s not just about growth through new residents, it’s also about making sure a reliable public transport network gives existing residents in those places access to education and employment opportunities in Wellington that they otherwise might be cut off from.”

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Transport Minister Michael Wood is unimpressed by KiwiRail's explanation for train delays but is confident a review is the right approach.

Staff will be relocated from the old control centre at the Wellington railway station to the new Upper Hutt Facility from Saturday May 20.

While Metlink still controls the rolling stock and scheduling of the Wellington commuter network, KiwiRail is still responsible for the tracks and freight traffic.