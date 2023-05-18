No tow to Wellington for the Shiling until at least the start of next week

The 66,000-tonne MV Shiling has been anchored at Tasman Bay since Saturday.

Stricken container ship the MV Shiling will be staying put at Tasman Bay until at least the start of next week.

The 66,000-tonne vessel has been anchored at Tasman Bay since Saturday, after losing power and steering.

Maritime NZ said before ocean-going tug the Skandi Emerald can tow the vessel to Wellington, plans for the voyage and towage have to be signed off, the weather conditions have to be safe for the tow and CentrePort needs space available for the vessel.

Maritime NZ needed to sign off the plans before the two vessels could depart Tasman Bay.

"Moving this vessel safely is a top priority," said incident controller David Billington.

Towing the Shiling will take about 20 hours, with the journey crossing up to 120 nautical miles from Tasman Bay to Wellington.

"This means conditions for Tasman Bay, the Cook Strait and Wellington need to be taken into account when planning the voyage,” he said.

"Timings around the tow and arrival into Wellington are still to be confirmed. However, an opportunity has been identified for the tow to be undertaken early next week.”

The Shiling had been finally cleared to leave Wellington, where it was laid up since losing power near the harbour heads in mid-April, before running straight into rough weather last week.