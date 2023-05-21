Slips block two state highways as heavy rain pummels central North Island

State highways 1 and 3 are blocked by slips on Sunday morning (File photo).

State Highway 1 through Mangaweka has been closed by a slip as heavy rain passes over the central North Island.

Police have urged drivers through the central North Island to delay travel if possible with slips on a number of roads.

State Highway 3 was also closed between Warrengate Rd and Whanganui, police said.

MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Whanganui, Taihape, and Manawatū until 8am Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there were reports of flooding around Marton, north of Bulls in Rangitīkei, shortly after 8am.

A few homes had minor flooding and “at risk” residents were being moved.