Slips block two state highways as heavy rain pummels central North Island
State Highway 1 through Mangaweka has been closed by a slip as heavy rain passes over the central North Island.
Police have urged drivers through the central North Island to delay travel if possible with slips on a number of roads.
State Highway 3 was also closed between Warrengate Rd and Whanganui, police said.
MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for Whanganui, Taihape, and Manawatū until 8am Sunday.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there were reports of flooding around Marton, north of Bulls in Rangitīkei, shortly after 8am.
A few homes had minor flooding and “at risk” residents were being moved.