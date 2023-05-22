Cargo ship Shiling expected to arrive in Wellington late on Tuesday morning

The MV Shiling container ship with the Skandi Emerald tug after it broke down near Farewell Spit.

The MV Shiling container ship being towed by the Skandi Emerald tug is due to arrive in Wellington about 11am on Tuesday.

The towage operation on the ship which had called a mayday on May 12 when it lost power on its way to Singapore started about 10.30am. The tow is expected to take 20 to 25 hours in total.

Maritime NZ incident controller David Billington described weather conditions in the Cook Strait as “reasonably stable for the journey.”

"The crew of the Skandi Emerald is very experienced in managing tows in a range of conditions, including what could be experienced in the Cook Strait.”

It is travelling at between 5 - 6 knots.

Billington confirmed that the Shiling’s crew remain on board the vessel and that a 500-metre exclusion zone was in place around the ship.

"The exclusion zone is in there for a reason, and that is to keep both the towage operation and other people safe."

Since the mayday call on May 12, both vessels have been located in Tasman Bay north of Nelson.

The ship was on its way back to Singapore for extensive repairs on May 12 after it was held for weeks by Wellington port authorities in the wake of another breakdown at the mouth of Wellington Harbour.

Supplied The Shiling in its holding position in Tasman Bay

That breakdown in early April involved the ship drifting over the shallow Falcon Shoals and could have easily hit the sea floor in a lower tide.

After inspection by Maritime NZ, it was deemed safe enough to return to its owners in Singapore for more extensive repairs. But it broke down again and had to be towed to safety in Tasman Bay by the Skandi Emerald which was in Taranaki working for the petrochemical industry.

With Nelson’s port being too small to accommodate the 294-metre vessel, a tow to Wellington was the only option.

Maritime NZ has said the cost of the tow will be covered by the ship’s owner and insurer.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Shiling was held at Wellington Port for almost a month as it underwent safety inspections after its first breakdown.

The incident once again raises the issue of Wellington Harbour lacking open water tug boats, which first came to light after the Interislander Kaitaki ferry drifted perilously close to Wellington’s south coast.

At a March meeting of the transport committee of the regional council, which is the majority owner of Wellington’s port, Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder​ said it was “a nice idea”, but said the harbour needed a vessel with that capability and “a day job to help pay the bills.”

Last week regional council chair Daran Ponter said that while space could be made available for the ship, it was “a hassle for the port company.”

It’s unclear how long the ship will remain in Wellington before its second attempt to leave.