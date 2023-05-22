No significant discoveries at Loafers Lodge, police say on Monday

No further significant discoveries were made at the building on Monday, police said.

Police continue to comb Loafers Lodge following the fatal fire last week but have made no significant discoveries, police say.

Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington District Commander, said police expected to remain at the site for most of the week.

A fifth body was removed from the building in Newtown on Saturday, following the fire overnight last Tuesday which caused significant damage to the hostel.

“The scene examination has continued today at Loafers Lodge, Newtown, and progress continues to be made,” Bennett said on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Man charged over fatal Loafers Lodge fire tries to sack lawyer

* Man due in court this morning, charged with arson after deadly Loafers Lodge fire

* 'Debris piled high': Police remove two bodies at fatal Loafers Lodge fire scene



“The formal identification process also continues at pace, and we are working closely with families to provide support.

“We will formally release the names of those who have died when we are able to do so.”

Police have said they were expecting to find more dead as they searched the wreckage of the building’s upper floors. They have said the death toll could be fewer than 10.

Police expected to be able to review traffic management arrangements at the site, with the aim of fully opening Adelaide Road as soon as possible.

Monique Ford/Stuff Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett provides an update on Tuesday's deadly blaze at Loafers Lodge.

“We thank motorists and those in the community for their patience while road/lane closures have been in place,” Bennett said.

“Police will continue to share updates on the scene examination as they become available.”

A man was charged last week over the deadly fires and appeared in Wellington Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody and given name suppression.

The 48-year-old has been charged with setting fire to the lodge and to a couch on the third floor. One charge carried a maximum of 14 years in jail and the other seven years.

Police said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.