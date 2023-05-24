Daughter of Loafers Lodge founder: 'Eccentric, personable, gregarious'

Chris Stevenson in 2016 after his restoration of Katherine Mansfield's former Eastbourne bach, which was ravaged by a storm in 2013.

As an impromptu shrine appears opposite Loafers Lodge and as the names of those who perished inside slowly get released, the daughter of the man who set the hostel up has talked of her terrible grief.

"Right now it is so incredibly raw, I have not slept for days on end," said Hayley Stevenson, daughter of the late property investor and antiques dealer Chris Stevenson.

She was keen to talk to explain the altruistic reasons her father, who died in 2021, set up the lodge and his contribution to Wellington in his life.

Wellingtonians of a certain age may remember that at-times outrageous political satire billboards in the courtyard of a car yard on the eastern corner of the Basin Reserve. That was him.

The signs later got profiled in a book, A Corner of Wellington. An Evening Post article from 1997 said the only sign he ever had some remorse for was one telling paraplegics to “stand up for your rights".

Or they may remember the sirens that sounded from the car yard when a six was hit at the Basin. Stevenson again.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Flowers and tribute notes have been left in a bus stop opposite Loafers Lodge, where at least five people died in the fire.

Or they may remember the New Zealand Party, set up by Bob Jones in the 1980s, and which was widely thought to have split the National Party vote in the 1984 election and handed the win to Labour. Chris Stevenson was involved with the party.

Hayley described her father as a very colourful character with a wonderful sense of humour, calling him “eccentric, personable, gregarious”.

He also cared for those in need. She had long since left Wellington but recalled coming back to see her father as he was out delivering meals on wheels to the elderly.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Anthony Harris explains how he and fellow residents escaped from the third floor of the Loafers Lodge.

“He taught me how to never judge how someone who had gone through tough times in life.”

She also recalled him setting up Loafers Lodge as an affordable place for people to stay while they had relatives in hospital but also for the people in society that “everyone had forgotten about”.

“We are called to care for those who are the most vulnerable in society and that's what dad quietly achieved in the shadows.

“He helped people finance their first cars or got people off the streets from all walks of life.”

She returned to Wellington to deal with matters after the fire but couldn’t bring herself to go to the scene.

Supplied Chris Stevenson, who died in 2021, was gregarious but also helped the underdog, his daughter says.

“Trying to visualise what would have happened [to the victims], it is ineffable ... it is not about us, it is about the families that are grieving.”

She thanked firefighters and said their efforts to put out the blaze were “historic and monumental”.

The scene around Loafers Lodge remains under lockdown but as the days tick on, a bus stop across the road – once inside the cordon – has become an impromptu shrine to those who died. Flowers have been left and notes to the perished.

Police have so far confirmed the identity of three of the five confirmed fatalities: Wellington street identity Mike Wahrlich, also known as Mike the Juggler, as well as Melvin Joseph Parun and Peter Glenn O’Sullivan.