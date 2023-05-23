Street juggler's family invites community to attend funeral

Mike the Juggler’s family has invited the people of Wellington to attend his funeral this Friday in Newtown.

Michael Eric Wahrlich, 67, was confirmed by his sister, Margaret, as one of the residents of Loafers Lodge who died in the fire last Tuesday. Known as “Mike the Juggler,” Wahrlich was well known to the people of Wellington for his happy grin and ability to juggle, while dressed in his signature blue.

Wilson Funeral Home director Nigel Rowland said he had met with Wahrlich’s family, and they had decided on an open funeral for the people of Wellington to attend, with well-wishers invited to write a message on his online tribute page.

The funeral would be held at The Wilson Funeral Home in Newtown, this Friday at 11am. It would also be livestreamed for people to view if they wished.

Wahrlich’s sister, Margaret, previously talked to Stuff about the joy her brother had brought the people of the city he called home.

“I am very excited about the pleasure and happiness that Mike brought to the Wellington people with his juggling and his massive smile.”

Wahrlich had been born at Wellington Hospital on June 27, 1955. He was often seen outside the Westpac bank on Lambton Quay.

His sister said the family grew up in Porirua, north of Wellington city. He had an older brother and three younger sisters.

Supplied Mike Wahrlich in his late 20s or early 30s. Inset is his mother Adrienne.

“He was juggling at home when we were kids.” She recalled him graduating from juggling two to four tennis balls.

Mike the Juggler was called a “city institution” by Wellington City councillor Nicola Young, and Wellington historian Redmer Yska​ said Mike was an “absolute fixture” of the Wellington landscape.

“He just always seems to be there with a smile on his face just juggling those balls so skilfully. He never seems to be that serious about collecting money – just that spark of joy on the street,” Yska said.

It was reported he had been busking in the capital for 27 years.

Wahrlich only got out of hospital late last year after he was badly assaulted in Loafers Lodge around May 2022.

He is one of five people who have been confirmed dead in the Loafers Lodge fire. Police have said up to a further 10 remain unaccounted for.