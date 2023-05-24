Corrections restructuring proposals goes to staff

The restructuring will not affect prison staff, a Corrections boss says.

The Department of Corrections has confirmed a restructuring proposal has gone to staff but stresses “it is not about downsizing”.

Deputy people and capability chief executive Richard Waggott said the proposal went to staff last Thursday.

“We are proposing changes to parts of our organisational structure to improve the safety and wellbeing of our staff, and enable them to deliver better reintegration, reduce reoffending, reduce Māori overrepresentation and improve public safety,” he said.

“This is not about downsizing and we are not expecting any job losses as a result. The proposal will not directly impact most staff working within prisons or Community Corrections sites.”

Corrections has been battling with a large prison guard staffing shortfall that led to at least one prison having to lock prisoners in cells for 23 hours per day, as well as reducing activities.

A recruitment campaign was launched last October as part of an effort to resolve staffing shortages, with the department losing staff faster than it could hire replacements.