Family Court orders woman and daughter back to Australia - for a second time

A New Zealand mother has had to take her daughter back to Australia after being ordered to for the second time by the Family Court.

The woman – who cannot be identified – had brought her young daughter to New Zealand in 2015 while the father remained in Australia where he lived.

A Family Court Hague convention hearing was needed before she would return. A Hague convention case is one where a child is wrongfully removed from a country and seeks to return them as quickly as possible.

Now a Family Court judge has had to order her to take the child back to Australia again. She had the permission of the father for a visit to New Zealand but decided not to return.

Family Court judge Stephen Coyle​ heard the case in November last year in Tauranga.

The woman claimed that returning to Australia would put the child at grave risk under several grounds, the mother’s mental health would be worse there, given her inability to access adequate mental health and lack of financial resources and housing.

In a recently published decision, the judge said there was no issue that the woman had a longstanding diagnosis of an anxiety disorder and depression.

He said it was clear that the woman intended to unilaterally shift to New Zealand, having resigned her job and obtained alternative passports.

But the evidence did not establish there was a risk that a return would lead to an increased risk to her mental health, the judge said.

The judge said that when the woman had chosen to engage with support in Australia, they had been helpful in helping her to manage her mental health.

He said the woman was saying that as a New Zealander she was not able to access adequate government support.

She had left a fixed term tenancy with rent arrears and would find getting new housing difficult.

“It is clear to me that the difficulties [she] has in accessing housing in Australia are entirely of her own making,” the judge said.

“She well knows what the Hague Convention entails and yet despite that made a deliberate choice to deceptively return to New Zealand and remain here… knowing that in doing so she would be in breach of the Hague Convention. “

The judge also did not accept that she would have difficulty getting a job.