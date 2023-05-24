Major Wellington road to fully reopen after Loafers Lodge fire

Both lanes of Adelaide Rd will reopen on Thursday after the Eastbound lane following the Loafers Lodge fire.

A major Wellington road will reopen on Thursday after one lane was closed following the Loafers Lodge fire last week.

Inspector Dion Bennett, acting Wellington District Commander, said both lanes of Adelaide Road would reopen on Thursday.

The eastbound lane of the major road that connects the suburbs of Newtown, Berhampore and Island Bay to central Wellington had been closed following the fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel last Tuesday, which was confirmed to have killed at least five.

The road would reopen in full on Thursday as a scene examination continues at Loafers Lodge in Newtown.

READ MORE:

* Man charged over fatal Loafers Lodge fire tries to sack lawyer

* Man due in court this morning, charged with arson after deadly Loafers Lodge fire

* 'Debris piled high': Police remove two bodies at fatal Loafers Lodge fire scene



“We would like to thank businesses, residents, and locals affected by this closure for their patience and co-operation,” Bennett said.

“A cordon remains in place around Loafers Lodge itself, and police will remain there until the scene examination is completed.”