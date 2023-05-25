Ex-government worker gets home detention for Christmas sexual assault on colleague

A judge has given a former government worker home detention for sexually assaulting a colleague.

A former government worker has been given home detention for sexually violating a work colleague after a Christmas work function.

The man, whose name is suppressed to protect the identity of the victim, had been found guilty by a jury of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

The pair had worked together in the same government agency although in different departments. The names of all the agencies involved are also suppressed.

After Christmas work functions in December 2021 they had both attended a private party in central Wellington before heading to the woman’s flat.

He had been invited to stay the night as everyone had been drinking.

The woman woke to find the man touching her.

She told the court on Thursday that she felt fear, disgust and shame, was then unable to sleep in her room and had nightmares.

She struggled with social anxiety and panicked if she was around too many people, not feeling able to trust people.

She had also felt it had not been taken seriously – at least initially – at their workplace.

Wellington District Court judge Stephen Harrop​ said he accepted her degree of intoxication and tiredness made her vulnerable, and he had taken advantage of that.

“I think it means you did not believe she was consenting - you must have been aware she was asleep.”

He said the man had then denied it.

The judge said he had a number of references and agreed that the man had a previous good character.

He had lost his job over it and had not been able to find another. He would no longer to be able to work in the public service.

The judge sentenced him to a year’s home detention and 100 hours community work.