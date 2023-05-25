Five Loafers Lodge victims named by police

Police have named Kenneth Barnard, 67, as one of the victims of the Loafers Lodge fire.

Police have released the name of two more victims of the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington last week.

They were Liam James Hockings, age 50, and Kenneth Barnard, 67.

“Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up,” his family said in a statement on Thursday.

“His nephews and nieces adored him.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

“Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Anthony Harris explains how he and fellow residents escaped from the third floor of the Loafers Lodge.

The family of Hockings had requested interim name suppression to enable family overseas to be told before any information was made public, but now requested that name suppression be removed, Coroner Michael Robb said early on Thursday evening.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this time,” the family said in a statement released by police.

Hockings, 50, had not been heard from by his family since the blaze broke out at Loafers Lodge, near the Mount Cook-Newtown border, about 12.25am on Tuesday, May 16.

He trained as a journalist at Massey University, graduating in 2004, and previously received a bachelor of social sciences from Waikato University majoring in politics in 1995.

Stuff Then Rimutaka MP Chris Hipkins and Liam Hockings, who had both been involved in a protest in 1997 about the privatisation of education.

At least five people died in the blaze, a suspected arson. With 10 still unaccounted for more than a week on, the number could well increase.

Multiple investigations are underway but it has been confirmed the 112-person capacity building did not have sprinklers, which was allowed, and the front door had been damaged and was locked on the night of the fire, leaving just one working ground floor exit door.

Police have already released the names of three men who died in the fire at the Newtown hostel.

They were Melvin Joseph Parun, age 68; Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64; and Michael Eric Wahrlich, 67, a Wellington street identity also known as “Mike the Juggler”.

Parun was a former barrister and the brother of one of New Zealand’s most successful tennis players, Onny Parun.