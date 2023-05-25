Fourth Loafers Lodge victim identified as Kenneth Barnard, 67

Police have named Kenneth Barnard, 67, as one of the victims of the Loafers Lodge fire.

Police have released the name of a fourth victim in the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington last week.

He was Kenneth Barnard, 67.

“Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up,” his family said in a statement on Thursday.

“His nephews and nieces adored him.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

“Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Anthony Harris explains how he and fellow residents escaped from the third floor of the Loafers Lodge.

Loafers Lodge near the Mount Cook-Newtown border in Wellington was the scene of a dramatic fire early last Tuesday morning.

At least five people died in the blaze, a suspected arson. With 10 still unaccounted for more than a week on, the number could well increase.

Multiple investigations are underway but it has confirmed the 112-capacity building was did not have sprinklers, which was allowed, and the front door had been damaged and was locked on the night of the fire, leaving just one working ground floor exit door.

Police have already released the names of three men who died in the fire at the Newtown hostel.

They were Melvin Joseph Parun, age 68; Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64; and Michael Eric Wahrlich, 67, a Wellington street identity also known as “Mike the Juggler”.

Parun was a former barrister and the brother of one of New Zealand’s most successful tennis players, Onny Parun.