What we know about the four identified Loafers Lodge victims

As days turn to weeks and months from the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, many questions remain.

As a fourth name gets released from the Loafers Lodge fire, which killed at least five, here is what we know of those who perished.

We know there is one more to come and – with a number unaccounted for – the number could well climb higher still.

Mike the Juggler

Michael Eric Wahrlich​, 67, also known as Mike the Juggler, was the most well-known of the fire victims due to the years he spent busking by juggling tennis balls in central Wellington – originally on Manners Mall but more-recently outside the Westpac bank on Lambton Quay.

READ MORE:

* 'Debris piled high': Police remove two bodies at fatal Loafers Lodge fire scene

* Firefighters' ageing equipment didn't compromise hostel fire response: Fenz

* Police confirm couch fire hours before 'suspicious' deadly Wellington fire



After the fire, his sister Margaret filled in some of the backstory of Wahrlich, who grew up in Porirua, north of Wellington. He had an older brother and three younger sisters.

Gerard O'Brien/Supplied Wellington street performer Mike the juggler, pictured here in 2011, has been assaulted in the Newtown lodge he was living in.

“He was juggling at home when we were kids.” She recalled him graduating from juggling two to four tennis balls.

He was also known in his younger days for walking the streets of eastern Porirua with a stereo.

He spent years mowing lawns for the Wellington City Council, said Margaret, who maintained some contact with him.

“Michael did have a family – it is just everyone went their own ways.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Flowers and tribute notes have been left in a bus stop opposite Loafers Lodge, where at least five people died in a fire.

Melvin Parun​

Former barrister Melvin Parun, 68, was critical of several aspects of New Zealand’s judicial system and teamed up with colleague Kenneth Bulmer on several occasions to appeal for change and the pair in the early 2000s took a case to the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

He was also the brother of Onny Parun, a Wimbledon quarter finalist for two consecutive years in 1971-72 and was in the world’s top 20 tennis players for five years.

Supplied Melvin Joseph Parun, who died in the Loafers Lodge fire.

Kenneth Barnard​

Police only released the name of Kenneth Barnard, 67, on Thursday, nine days after the blaze. Details about him are vague but the family, via police, issued a statement.

”Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up,” it said. “His nephews and nieces adored him.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself. Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you.”

Supplied Kenneth Barnard, 67, was named by police on Thursday as a victim of the Loafers Lodge fire in Newtown.

Peter Glenn O’Sullivan​

Of the confirmed victims of the fire, the least is known of Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, aged 64.

He was known to go to the Wellington City Mission occasionally but not regularly and, across the road in Newtown at the Salvation Army drop-in centre, people recognised his face but not much more. Police say his family asked for privacy.